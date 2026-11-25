The New England Patriots have a quarterback problem of their own.

Now, the team holding the AFC’s final playoff spot has made a stunning change under center.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced late Nov. 24 that Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday. Aaron Rodgers will not dress.

“Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday,” the team’s statement said, via NFL.com.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that Pittsburgh benched Rodgers. He didn’t appear on Tuesday’s injury report.

The implications for New England could be massive, as Pittsburgh stands directly between the Patriots and a playoff berth.

Patriots Own a Key Win Over Steelers

The Patriots enter Week 12 at 5-5, eighth in the AFC. Pittsburgh holds the seventh seed at 6-4. The Cleveland Browns also sit at 6-4, leaving New England one game behind two potential wild-card targets.

There’s a good result already in New England’s pocket: its 20-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Sept. 20.

New England holds the two-team head-to-head tiebreaker; ties involving more teams require additional steps under the NFL’s procedures.

Therefore, if the Steelers lose Friday and the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, both teams would finish the weekend at 6-5.

Those outcomes would wipe out Pittsburgh’s one-game lead and bring New England’s September win into sharper focus. Cleveland and the other contenders would still factor into the full seeding picture.

The schedule also gives Patriots fans an early rooting interest. Pittsburgh hosts Denver at 3 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 27. New England visits Los Angeles at 4:05 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 29.

Rodgers Benching Offers Uncertainty, While Patriots Face Their Own Test

Pittsburgh’s move doesn’t mean a collapse is right around the corner.

The Steelers changed quarterbacks because they want better results, and Rudolph has pulled through late-season wins before.

According to his official Steelers biography, Rudolph won all three of his starts to close the 2023 regular season. He threw for 719 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions during that stretch.

That history gives New England grounds to watch instead of assume Pittsburgh will fade.

Ultimately, the change follows two straight Steelers losses. NFL.com reported that Pittsburgh has failed to exceed 200 passing yards in four consecutive games. The offense needed a spark badly enough to bench a four-time league MVP.

The Patriots must solve their own problems, too. Tommy DeVito is preparing to start with Drake Maye sidelined by a fractured fibula. As Evan Lazar noted for Patriots.com, New England also needs to reverse a defensive slump.

A quarterback change in Pittsburgh can’t fix either issue.

It does, however, put fresh unpredictability around the team New England is chasing.