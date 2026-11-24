The New England Patriots are waiting for Romeo Doubs to take the next step in his return.

The veteran receiver was absent from practice Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

The update came one day after coach Mike Vrabel left open the possibility that Doubs could return to the field later this week.

“Still no Romeo Doubs for the Patriots at practice today,” Daniels wrote.

Doubs has been on injured reserve since October with a shoulder injury. He is eligible to return, but Tuesday’s absence means New England is standing by for an important offensive reinforcement before Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike Vrabel Left Door Open for Romeo Doubs’ Practice Return

Vrabel touched on Doubs’ status Monday when asked whether the receiver and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker might practice.

“I think Romeo, maybe later in the week, but it’s a bit too soon to tell right now,” Vrabel said, according to the team’s official transcript.

That qualified answer left Doubs’ outlook unknown, though getting back on the practice field later in the week is in play.

The Patriots placed Doubs on injured reserve Oct. 19, following his shoulder injury against the New York Jets. He last played in Week 6 and has missed four games since then.

Doubs hasn’t necessarily lived up to expectations of his price tag, although he’s risen to the occasion at several points throughout the season.

Patriots Could Use Doubs’ Production With Tommy DeVito Taking Over

Before his injury interrupted his first season in New England, Doubs had demonstrated several productive moments.

According to his official Patriots statistics, he caught 14 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in six games. His 18.6 yards per reception reflect the gains he provided when the ball reached him.

That included a 63-yard reception during a three-catch, 96-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also caught two touchdown passes against the Buffalo Bills and scored on a 42-yard reception against the Jets.

Those plays put forward cause to watch his recovery as the Patriots adjust their passing game.

DeVito is in line to replace injured starter Drake Maye, while A.J. Brown also encounters an unsure return, as the offense advances into an important part of the season shorthanded.

A healthy Doubs would give DeVito a experienced target and restore a receiver who had looked solid enough up until he got hurt.

But currently, that help remains on hold.