The New England Patriots have many names left in the race for Canton.

Rob Gronkowski, Vince Wilfork, Rodney Harrison and Logan Mankins advanced in voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027. The four franchise standouts headline a group of nine former Patriots still under consideration.

The Hall announced Nov. 24 that 52 players remain. The Selection Committee will next trim that field to 25 nominees.

Patriots On SI’s Ethan Hurwitz identified the nine players with Patriots ties: Gronkowski, Wilfork, Rodney Harrison, Mankins, Fred Taylor, Antonio Brown, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt and James Harrison.

Their New England resumes vary widely. Some helped define the franchise’s championship years. Others made brief stops, including two receivers who never reached the regular season with the team.

Rob Gronkowski Advances in First Year of Hall of Fame Eligibility

Gronkowski enters this voting cycle with a career that won’t only be measured by his highlight catches.

He earned five Pro Bowl selections and four Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors. He won three Super Bowls with New England before adding a fourth championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to his Patriots Hall of Fame biography, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns during nine regular seasons in New England. He added 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the postseason with the Patriots.

His 2011 season is a high point of his case. Gronkowski caught 17 touchdown passes that year, setting the NFL single-season record for a tight end.

New England honored him with induction into its own Hall of Fame this month. Canton would add recognition of his full NFL career.

That outcome still requires several rounds of voting.

Vince Wilfork, Rodney Harrison and Logan Mankins Remain in Contention

Wilfork, Harrison and Mankins give Patriots fans three more cases to follow.

Wilfork spent 11 seasons in New England and helped win two Super Bowls. His team Hall of Fame biography credits him with five Pro Bowl selections and four AP All-Pro honors, including first-team recognition in 2012.

Harrison also won two championships with the Patriots. He finished his NFL career with 30.5 sacks and 34 interceptions, a rare combination that underscores his impact against both the run and pass.

Mankins earned six Pro Bowl selections with New England and a seventh with Tampa Bay. The Patriots’ account of his career notes that he started all 130 regular-season games and 17 postseason games in which he appeared for the team.

The broader nine-player count includes Holt and Wayne, whose Patriots tenures ended before they played a regular-season game for New England.

There’s another Patriots connection aside from the player field.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have advanced as the coach and contributor candidates. The Hall’s updated process will place them alongside 13 player candidates at the annual selection meeting.

Curious observers can only wait and see who will make it in.