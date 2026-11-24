The New England Patriots have a new problem to confront after their bye.

Opponents are calling their defense “soft.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry said the description came from people connected to teams that recently faced New England.

He shared the assessment on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” on Monday, Nov. 23, after the Patriots gave up 80 points in consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Perry said people he spoke with who recently played New England used one word for the defense: “soft.”

He said the label surprised those opponents because New England has recognizable players, especially along its defensive front. The Lions’ 35-10 win in Munich made the concern hard to dismiss.

Phil Perry Says Lions Exposed Patriots’ Defensive Front

Perry said the defense was softer than opponents expected given the big names up front.

“The way they were moved in that Lions game, I think, surprised a lot of people,” he said.

Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, according to the Patriots’ game review. His 153 rushing yards came against a front expected to be one of New England’s strengths.

In a separate film breakdown, Patriots writer Evan Lazar detailed how Detroit moved multiple interior defenders off their spots. He noted that Christian Barmore played only 22 defensive snaps, including seven against the run. Milton Williams made some plays behind the line, but the problems emerge across the rotation.

Perry relayed opponents’ views, not a verdict from Patriots coaches. Yet the team’s own film study identified blocking wins by Detroit and missed opportunities by New England.

The two accounts point toward the same issue at the line of scrimmage.

Patriots Have Chance to Answer ‘Soft’ Label Against Chargers

The trouble isn’t related to one game.

New England allowed 45 points against Green Bay before its 35-point outing against Detroit. Over those two losses, opponents gained 972 yards of offense, Boston.com reported.

In its bye-week review, the Patriots reported that their four-man rush produced pressure on 31.6% of dropbacks, 20th in the NFL. When they sent extra rushers, that figure climbed to 46.8%.

The defense has needed blitzes to hurry quarterbacks, while opponents have found space to operate behind those added rushers.

The run defense has been closer to the middle of the league for the season, ranking 14th in rush success rate allowed and 16th in rush EPA, according to the same review. So, Detroit’s performance is a warning about execution, not proof that every opponent has overpowered New England.

The Patriots will travel to encounter the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

And if Perry’s words hold true after watching the last two games, the Chargers may see various openings to move the ball.