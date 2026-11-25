A former New England Patriots cornerback who intercepted Josh Allen is getting a look from an AFC team.

The Las Vegas Raiders worked out Alex Austin on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to the NFL transaction wire and noted by KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. Wilson listed Austin among four players Las Vegas evaluated, with two others receiving contracts.

Austin, 25, the visit has an opening to impress after three seasons in New England. His Patriots tenure included starting assignments, in addition to postseason appearances and an early flash against an elite quarterback of the team that drafted him.

He also drew praise for his ability to make plays on the ball, though that take came with a warning about his consistency.

Patriots Analyst Called Alex Austin a ‘Boom-or-Bust Ball-Hawk’

In an August 2024 roster breakdown, Patriots.com analyst Evan Lazar assessed Austin’s competition for a role in the secondary.

Lazar described Austin as a “boom-or-bust ball-hawk” while comparing him with fellow cornerback Marco Wilson.

“Wilson seems more steady, while Austin has higher upside,” Lazar wrote.

The comparison reflected the trade-off New England faced. Austin could produce splash plays, but Lazar viewed Wilson as the steadier option. It was an viewpoint of Austin’s potential during that summer’s roster competition.

Former Patriots coach Jerod Mayo also saw promise in the young cornerback.

Asked about Austin’s progress during a June 4, 2024, news conference, Mayo recalled the staff’s outlook after the previous season.

“Look, this is an NFL player,” Mayo said.

Mayo added that Austin had returned in shape and was making plays during spring work.

Austin had came through with one memorable takeaway. On Dec. 31, 2023, he intercepted Allen in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills, registering his first career interception.

Buffalo had selected Austin in the seventh round earlier that year before releasing him during final roster cuts.

Alex Austin Seeks Opportunity After Patriots Exit

Austin joined New England on Nov. 2, 2023, following a stint with the Houston Texans.

He remained with the Patriots through 2025 before signing with the Miami Dolphins in March.

When Miami announced that signing, Austin’s career totals stood at 29 regular-season games, six starts, 27 tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception. He also had appeared in three postseason games for New England during the 2025 season.

The Dolphins waived Austin on Aug. 29. He later joined the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad Sept. 30 before Dallas moved on from him in October.

His college period included two honorable mention All-Pac-12 selections at Oregon State. He played in 36 games for the Beavers and recorded four interceptions.

Oregon State credited him with 140 tackles and 24 pass breakups over his college career. The Bills took him with the No. 252 overall selection in 2023, placing him near the end of the draft before his rookie-season stops in Houston and New England.