Dianna Russini’s Next Move Revealed Months After Mike Vrabel Scandal

Dianna Russini is reportedly preparing to return to NFL media nearly seven months after her departure from The Athletic following the controversy involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

And her next move could look considerably different from the job that made her one of the NFL’s most recognizable insiders.

According to a Nov. 4 report from Page Six, Russini is preparing to headline her own show on a digital platform, with a launch potentially coming as soon as next week.

The news follows a report from “Pro Football Talk’s” Mike Florio that Russini had been telling people around the league she planned to return to work next week.

While her reported comeback is drawing attention, several important details remain under wraps.

Dianna Russini Reportedly Preparing to Launch New Show

Russini’s next chapter is expected to put her in front of the camera as the host of a digital program, although the platform behind the project has not been publicly identified.

Page Six reported that the show has been in development for some time. Whether it will be an independent venture or part of an established media company remains unclear.

The reported move would mark a notable shift for Russini, who built her career reporting NFL news and developing relationships with coaches, executives and players.

Before joining The Athletic in 2023, Russini spent eight years at ESPN, where she became a familiar presence across the network’s NFL coverage.

Her departure from The Athletic in April brought that chapter to an abrupt end. Now, the possibility of a new show offers her a way back into the industry without necessarily returning to a traditional reporting position.

No official premiere date or guest lineup has been announced.

Mike Vrabel Controversy Preceded Russini’s Departure

Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14 after Page Six published photographs showing her and Vrabel together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

The images showed the two holding hands and embracing. Additional photographs later emerged from a New York bar in 2020.

The controversy prompted an internal investigation at The Athletic, which examined Russini’s relationship with Vrabel and whether it had influenced her reporting.

In September, the publication released findings that determined Russini had violated newsroom standards by failing to disclose the relationship.

However, the investigation did not establish a clear connection between the relationship and reporting intended to benefit Vrabel or his teams.

Vrabel remained the Patriots’ head coach, while Russini stayed out of the NFL media spotlight in the months following her resignation.

Her reported return would bring that absence to an end at a particularly busy point in the NFL season, with the trade deadline approaching and teams preparing for the second half of their schedules.

For now, the biggest unanswered question is where Russini’s new show will air. But after months of uncertainty surrounding her professional future, her next move is beginning to take shape.