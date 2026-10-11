Patriots’ Drake Maye Has 5-Word Message for Critics After Win

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had an epic quote about his touchdown pass to Demario Douglas in Saturday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback met with the media and gave an interesting analogy to his first touchdown pass

The pass itself was to wide receiver Demario Douglas. It gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead following the extra point. The pass itself was a 35-yard pass down the field, over several Raiders defenders. Douglas was able to come down with it in the end zone and start the scoring party early for the Patriots. For Douglas, it was part of a day that saw him record four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

The quarterback had an interesting comment about the touchdown when he met with the media.

“The first touchdown to Pop, I’m back there, credit to the offensive line, eating a ham sandwich. I got all day back there.” — Drake Maye https://t.co/gBoHCBqCxT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 11, 2026

Origin Of Drake Maye’s Quote

The media and other fans on the Internet roasted Maye earlier this season for throwing “meatball subs” and ham sandwiches to opposing defenders. The slang means that the quarterback was throwing into the hands of opposing defenders. The quarterback was doing that earlier in the year. However, he has thrown only one interception in the past two games, and has seemed to have cleaned it up a bit.

On the subject of those last two games, Maye has thrown for seven touchdowns in addition to that one interception. He went 22-of-37 for 269 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against the Buffalo Bills. The playmaker went 26-of-34 on the afternoon against the Raiders on Sunday, throwing four touchdowns. With these statistics, he became the first Patriots quarterback to throw three or more touchdowns in back-to-back games since Tom Brady in 2018.

Drake Maye Playing At Historic Level

Sunday’s game saw the quarterback play near perfectly statistically. He had a 150.9 passer rating. This was the third time in his career that he eclipsed a 150-plus rating, according to game notes from Patriots.com. His success was due in large part to the offensive line. After allowing nine sacks in the first three weeks, the offensive line allowed just one sack on Sunday. This was the same amount that they allowed against the Bills last week. The offensive line has undoubtedly done a better job with protection after struggling to begin the season.

If nothing else, it seems as though Maye and the Patriots offense have found their groove. After losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, it seemed as though the Patriots were in a bit of a rut. Now, these last two wins have put them back in the playoff hunt and in the thick of things. There is certainly something to be said for that.

There is still a lot of season left and a lot of opportunities for the Patriots to gain ground. There are also a lot of opportunities to lose ground, especially with the difficulty of this schedule. However, there is no doubt that Sunday’s win was a continuation of the good habits that the Patriots have practiced over the last two weeks. A divisional game against the Jets awaits next, as the Patriots look to win their third game in a row.