Patriots Bring Back Safety Just 2 Days After Release

The New England Patriots waived safety Elliott Davison to begin this week to create a roster spot on the active roster. But it didn’t take long for Davison to return to the Patriots.

According to the NFL transaction wire, New England signed the safety to its practice squad Wednesday.

This is the fourth time the Patriots have signed Davison to some kind of contract since the start of September. The safety made his NFL debut with New England during Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In three contests with the Patriots this season, Davison has posted two combined tackles and one pass defense. He has played 10 defensive snaps and 57 on special teams.

The Patriots re-added Davison as defensive back depth as the team is preparing to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. New England will host Green Bay at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday, November 8.