Could Ex-Patriots QB Be the Savior for Ravens Amid Lamar Jackson Injury?

A former New England Patriots quarterback could soon be tasked with rescuing another AFC team’s season.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett is reportedly headed to the Baltimore Ravens, who are dealing with a quarterback crisis following serious injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens are finalizing a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for Brissett, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The deal will finalize over the weekend, positioning the former Patriots signal-caller to start Baltimore’s Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

For a Ravens team sitting at 4-4, Brissett could represent its best chance to remain competitive without Jackson.

Jacoby Brissett Could Become Ravens’ Starting QB After Lamar Jackson Injury

Baltimore’s quarterback situation deteriorated rapidly during its 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Jackson suffered a right thumb injury requiring surgery, potentially ending his season. Then, Huntley had a turf toe injury that will likely sideline him for the remainder of 2026.

The Ravens will start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Nov. 5, before turning to Brissett.

The 33-year-old brings considerable experience, having made 73 career starts across 11 NFL seasons.

Brissett started Arizona’s first eight games this season, completing 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

However, the Cardinals demoted him to third string after Gardner Minshew II replaced him during their comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Why Former Patriots QB Could Help Save Ravens’ Season

Brissett’s Patriots background adds an interesting dimension to his potential arrival in Baltimore.

New England selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, initially placing him alongside Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

He returned to the Patriots in 2024, beginning the season as their starter before rookie Drake Maye took over.

Brissett also has a connection to Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, who previously worked with him in Arizona.

Plus, Brissett enjoyed one of his most productive seasons in 2025, throwing for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 12 starts.

His experience and ability to manage an offense could prove valuable for a Baltimore team suddenly facing an uncertain future under center.

Brissett certainly won’t replicate Jackson’s dynamic rushing ability, but he could provide the stability necessary to keep the Ravens in the AFC playoff conversation.

If the trade goes through as assumed, his first chance could arrive Monday, Nov. 16, against the Chargers.