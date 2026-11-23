The New England Patriots gave Bailey Zappe his first NFL job.

Now, the former starter is trying to find his next one in Indianapolis.

Zappe worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on November 23, according to 107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen. Fellow quarterbacks Seth Henigan and Clayton Tune participated, too.

The visit came three days after Indianapolis waived Daniel Jones.

And its an intriguing way back onto an NFL roster for Zappe in the aftermath of his departure from the New York Jets.

Bailey Zappe Gets a Look as Colts Change Quarterbacks

Indianapolis has chosen its next starter.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced November 20 that Anthony Richardson would take over for Jones. Richardson last started a game in Week 16 of the 2024 season.

Jones finished his 11 starts this season with 1,974 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Colts moved on following a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans.

Steichen said the decision to waive Jones served “the best interests of both parties,” according to the team’s account of his comments. Jones didn’t request his release.

Indianapolis also has Riley Leonard, and Steichen said Leonard could see playing time.

Former Patriots Starter Seeks His Next NFL Job

Zappe started his career in the league as New England’s fourth-round pick in 2022 out of Western Kentucky.

His rookie season gave Patriots fans a spark to watch. As New England’s roster announcement recounts, he began as the third-string quarterback before injuries pushed him up the depth chart.

He appeared in four games, started twice and completed 65 of 92 passes for 781 yards and five touchdowns.

His roster spot soon became less secure. New England released him in August 2023, brought him back to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster that September.

Across two Patriots seasons, Zappe appeared in 14 games and made eight starts. He threw for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, per the Jets’ September signing announcement.

New York added him to its practice squad following final cuts this year. That stint ended in September.