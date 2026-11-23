Romeo Doubs, the New England Patriots receiver sidelined since October with a shoulder injury, may rejoin the team after being activated from injured reserve this week, coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday morning, as the Patriots began preparations to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

With quarterback Drake Maye out with a fractured leg and receiver A.J. Brown sidelined by a hamstring injury — his third injury of the season — the Patriots need healthy pass catchers, and whether Doubs can practice before Sunday remains up in the air. Still, Vrabel said a Doubs return could happen.

Doubs could be seen at practice later in the week “if it happens,” but it remains “too soon to tell,” Vrabel said Monday, according to ESPN‘s Mike Reiss. The Patriots returned from their bye week Monday, and Doubs could return to practice as early as Wednesday. Maybe.

New England heads to the West Coast to take on the Chargers on Nov. 29.

Doubs hurt his right shoulder Oct. 18 when he landed hard on a diving, 42-yard touchdown catch from Maye in a 26-19 home win over the New York Jets. He did not return, and the Patriots placed him on injured reserve the next day, which sidelined him for at least four games. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported at the time that the injury was not expected to keep Doubs out long term.

“To say I know exactly when he’ll be back, I don’t think that’s fair to anybody,” Vrabel said Oct. 20, according to Boston.com.

Romeo Doubs’ Path From Nevada to New England Patriots

Doubs, 26, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. A Los Angeles native born on April 13, 2000, he went from Jefferson High School to Nevada, where he caught 225 passes for 3,322 yards in four seasons and earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2021.

The Green Bay Packers selected him 132nd overall in the 2022 draft, and he caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns over four seasons in Green Bay.

New England signed Doubs as a free agent on March 12 to a four-year, $68 million contract that can reach $80 million. He also weighed an offer from the Washington Commanders.

“It was a great opportunity I felt like I couldn’t pass on,” Doubs said, according to Boston.com. He cited the chance to play with Maye and for Vrabel and Josh McDaniels.

Through six games this season, Doubs caught 14 of 24 targets for 261 yards and three touchdowns, an average of 18.6 yards per catch. He was held without a catch on three targets at Seattle in Week 1 and dropped a pass.

“Everybody drops a pass, everybody misses a tackle,” Vrabel said after the opener, according to Boston.com.

Doubs followed with 96 yards on three catches against Pittsburgh in Week 2, including a 63-yarder, and caught six passes for two touchdowns at Buffalo in Week 4. He had one or no catches in three of the six games, including the one-catch, 42-yard touchdown against the Jets.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — 2026 SCHEDULE WK Date Opponent H/A Time / Result TV / W-L 1 Wed, Sep 9 @ Seattle Seahawks Away L 13-10 0-1 2 Sun, Sep 20 Pittsburgh Steelers Home W 20-3 1-1 3 Sun, Sep 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars Away L 35-6 1-2 4 Sun, Oct 4 @ Buffalo Bills Away W 29-26 2-2 5 Sun, Oct 11 Las Vegas Raiders Home W 45-17 3-2 6 Sun, Oct 18 New York Jets Home W 26-19 4-2 7 Thu, Oct 22 @ Chicago Bears Away L 30-24 4-3 8 Sun, Nov 1 @ Miami Dolphins Away W 24-19 5-3 9 Sun, Nov 8 Green Bay Packers Home L 45-27 5-4 10 Sun, Nov 15 Detroit Lions * Neutral L 35-10 5-5 WK 11 — BYE WEEK 12 Sun, Nov 29 @ Los Angeles Chargers Away 1:05 PM CBS 13 Sun, Dec 6 Buffalo Bills Home 1:25 PM CBS 14 Thu, Dec 10 Minnesota Vikings Home 5:15 PM Prime Video 15 Mon, Dec 21 @ Kansas City Chiefs Away 5:15 PM ESPN / ABC 16 Sun, Dec 27 @ New York Jets Away 10:00 AM CBS 17 TBD — Flex Game Denver Broncos Home TBD TBD 18 TBD — Flex Game Miami Dolphins Home TBD TBD All times Eastern. Home games at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA. Bye in Week 11. Weeks 17 and 18 are flex games — dates and broadcasts TBD. * Game played at a neutral location.

How Romeo Doubs Fits Under Tommy DeVito

Maye fractured his right fibula on the Patriots’ first drive of a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich on Nov. 15. The injury is expected to keep him out deep into the regular season, and he may not return in 2026.

That puts Tommy DeVito in the starting lineup Sunday. DeVito went 12-of-24 for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief against the Lions, and rookie Behren Morton is the backup.

Brown, meanwhile, hurt his hamstring against the Lions and is expected to miss multiple games.

Doubs’ numbers offer a contrast. His 18.6 yards per catch this season compares with a career average of 12.4, and his 63-yard reception against the Steelers is the longest of his career. For a quarterback who threw for 81 yards on 24 attempts in his last outing, a deep threat who can also finish in the end zone offers an intriguing option.

Practice participation later this week will show whether Doubs can play against the Chargers.