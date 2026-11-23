The New England Patriots still have a long wait for Drake Maye.

His left tackle says the quarterback has kept his spirits up.

Will Campbell shared that message Monday as New England returned from its bye week. Maye is absent indefinitely with a fractured right fibula, and his return this season isn’t a sure thing.

“I think he’s very upbeat, very positive,” Campbell said, according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. “I know he’s going to work his tail off to get back whenever he can, and we’ll see what happens.”

Will Campbell Backs Drake Maye as Recovery Begins

Campbell’s comments demonstrated Maye’s mindset as the Patriots go on to play without him.

They came with no prediction about when the quarterback might take the field again, as Maye’s willingness to work through rehabilitation leaves the medical issue unanswered.

NBC Sports Boston reported that Maye won’t need surgery. A return during the regular season hasn’t been entirely ruled out.

New England must ready itself for the Chargers with Tommy DeVito at quarterback. Rookie Behren Morton is the team’s backup option.

Maye has completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 games, showing how much of the passing offense New England must replace.

Campbell’s job now includes protecting DeVito while Maye works toward a return. The quarterback change gives the offensive line barely any space for the mistakes that can stall drives.

Patriots Face Chargers With Maye’s Return Uncertain

Maye left New England’s 35-10 loss to Detroit in Munich during the first quarter. The defeat dropped the Patriots to 5-5 before their Week 11 bye.

DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception in relief. He will have more preparation time before encountering Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

The bye gave New England time to adjust its plans. The next game will trial how well those plans fit DeVito.

Mike Vrabel said Monday that Maye is on the active roster, with no conclusion yet to place him on injured reserve, Pro Football Talk reported.

Keeping that status equates to a potential roster verdict in the future.