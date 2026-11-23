The New England Patriots are set to return to action in Week 12 after enjoying their bye week, but when they take the field next, they will be without superstar quarterback Drake Maye, who suffered a fractured fibula in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Maye could conceivably return late in the regular season, but the Pats would have to be in playoff contention in order for that to happen.

As a result, Tommy DeVito is now the guy who is set to take over under center, although rumors have linked the Patriots to other external options at the quarterback position. One name is former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, who was surprisingly released shortly after the team’s ugly loss on Thursday Night Football. And yet, despite New England’s apparent need for a new quarterback, it sounds like the team isn’t interested in bringing Jones to town.

Patriots Reportedly Aren’t Interested in Daniel Jones

Sorry been busy.Following up on the weekend entry.As of this morning, I was still being told the #Patriots interest level on claiming QB Daniel Jones was not there, per a league source.Carry on. https://t.co/sK4XLDGeKb— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 23, 2026

New England has been a bit of a mess this season, and even with his play not being at the same level it was last year, Maye was clearly the glue holding this team together. Without him, the Pats looked lifeless on offense with DeVito under center, which is a big reason why the team has been linked to several external quarterbacks.

Jones unexpectedly became up for grabs when the Colts shockingly released him just hours after their Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans. Ahead of the trade deadline, Indianapolis shut down trade offers for Jones, but just over a week later, it decided it was time to move on from him and incur a massive $35.2 million dead cap hit for the 2027 campaign.

Regardless of the Colts’ motivations for their head-scratching move, Jones is set to be on the move, and the Patriots are atop the list of quarterback-needy teams in the league right now. Jones already has an established relationship with Maye given their respective ties to North Carolina, but a new report indicates that New England isn’t currently interested in bringing Jones to town.

“As of this morning, I was still being told the Patriots interest level on claiming QB Daniel Jones was not there, per a league source,” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported in a post on X.

Should the Patriots Consider Scooping Up Daniel Jones?

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jones hasn’t exactly been effective this season (205/351, 1,974 YDS, 7 TD, 13 INT), but he has a track record of success in the past, which is really more than DeVito can say right now. DeVito has experience in New England’s offensive scheme, but that doesn’t mean much if the results don’t materialize on the field, and against Detroit at least, he had little to no success.

The Pats are likely banking on DeVito being better after having more time to prepare for their upcoming game, but if he continues to struggle, the team may have to seriously consider bringing another quarterback to town. Jones certainly would be a sensible addition considering where the team currently finds itself, but for the time being, it appears intent on giving DeVito a shot to hold down the fort in Maye’s absence.