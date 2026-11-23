As the New England Patriots continue to prepare for life without Drake Maye, the quarterback’s wife Ann Michael Maye made a personal announcement just in time for the holidays. Ann Michael has become a must-follow on social media with her baking videos often going viral.

Drake’s wife is continuing her partnership with Dawn and Cascade. Ann Michael released a new baking reel connected with her brand partnership.

“New season, new playbook, no Bakemas dish dread👩‍🍳✨ #DawnandCascadePartner,” Ann Michael noted in her latest Instagram post.

“Dawn Powerwash gets hard-to-clean items done in half the time, and Cascade Platinum Plus means I can let the dishwasher do the work. Thanks to this duo, I have total freedom to cook the messiest recipes this bakemas.”

It is not all business for Ann Michael as Drake’s wife enjoyed some time in Europe. Days before Drake would sustain his potentially season-ending injury in Germany, Ann Michael made several posts about enjoying Paris.

“Pinch me I’m dreaming!!!✨✨✨,” Ann Michael noted in a Nov. 12 post featuring a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Patriots News: There Is an ‘Outside Chance’ QB Drake Maye Could Play Again This Season Amid Injury

The Patriots have been coy about Drake’s status for the remainder of the season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Maye is in danger of missing the remainder of the season.

What we do know is that Drake is recovering from a fractured fibula after being sacked by Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson. The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Patriots star has an “outside chance” of returning this season.

Play

“Drake Maye’s fractured fibula will keep him out for the foreseeable future,” Pelissero noted in a Nov. 21 story titled, “Why the Colts Cut Daniel Jones.” “Maye is back from Munich, where he initially stayed behind as the Patriots returned home after their loss to the Lions in Week 10.

“And while there’s at least an outside chance he could return this season, the Patriots’ fate for now rides on the arm of Tommy DeVito, who is in line to be QB1 when the Patriots return from this week’s bye,” Pelissero added.

“There has been no serious discussion about a reunion with Jimmy Garoppolo, who is a free agent, and other veteran QB options are extremely limited since the trade deadline has passed.”

Drake Maye & Wife Ann Michael Maye Announced More Personal News

Off the field, business appears to be booming for the couple despite the temporary setback of Drake’s injury. Ann and Drake announced a holiday partnership with LL Bean on Nov. 4.



Drake’s wife remains surprised about her surging popularity.

“It’s something I didn’t expect and wasn’t trying to gain a following,” Ann Michael told ESPN’s Mike Reiss during a Sept. 8 interview.



“It’s really cool in that it just happened in the most natural way. It’s been fun to see the New England community rally around not just Drake but me as well,” Ann continued.

“This whole world I’m in now, social media, this following, is something I didn’t know anything about. So it’s cool to see, day by day, the different opportunities that come in.”