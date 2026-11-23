The New England Patriots have discussed adding a quarterback.

Mike Vrabel doesn’t expect that move to happen Monday, meaning Tommy DeVito‘s preparation to start goes on, as Daniel Jones waits for his next stop.

During a Nov. 23 appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Vrabel addressed the possibility of bringing in a third quarterback. ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared his comments.

“We’ve talked about it. I don’t think that’s something that will happen today,” Vrabel said.

His answer came as Jones approached the end of the waiver process following his release from Indianapolis.

Mike Vrabel Backs Patriots’ Current Quarterbacks

Vrabel didn’t entirely rule out revisiting the position, though he stressed the value of the players already in New England.

“But we’ll see. I don’t know that’s something we necessarily think. We have guys that have been with us, understand what we’re doing, and how we want to try to do it,” Vrabel said, according to Reiss.

The comments were about adding quarterback depth generally. They didn’t amount to a specific rejection of Jones.

WEEI reported that DeVito and rookie Behren Morton would handle Monday’s practice as the Patriots returned from their bye.

DeVito joined New England through a waiver claim in August 2025. He spent last season behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs, then signed a two-year extension during the offseason.

That time in the offense means something to Vrabel. A newcomer would have to learn the calls, protections and more while the Patriots get ready for their next game.

DeVito still has work ahead. CBS Sports noted that he completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception in relief against Detroit.

He is set to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29, with Morton behind him.

Daniel Jones May Take His Time Picking a Team

The Patriots’ timetable may differ from Jones’.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jones likely would wait to sign if he clears waivers Monday. The deadline is 4 p.m. ET.

Their reporting named New England among the teams expected to consider him.

Jones brings starting experience, but his recent numbers offer reason for caution. He completed 58.4% of his passes for Indianapolis this season, throwing seven touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Rapoport reported that Maye faces at least six weeks out with a fractured fibula.

At 5-5, New England has seven games left. Vrabel’s comments point toward giving DeVito the first chance to keep the team in contention. A later signing remains possible.