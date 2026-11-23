The New England Patriots haven’t gotten much from A.J. Brown this season.

Mike Vrabel faced a pointed question Monday about whether he should have seen the receiver’s health problems coming.

His answer went back to money.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Vrabel addressed a report about Brown’s knees dating to their Tennessee years.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared the exchange on Nov. 23.

“No, the owner didn’t want to pay A.J. Brown 25 million dollars,” Vrabel said. “That’s what it was.”

Mike Vrabel Pushes Back on A.J. Brown Trade Claim

The question referenced a Tennessee report that doctors warned team leadership in 2022 that Brown’s knee had two years left.

It asked whether ownership supported trading him because of that assessment and whether Vrabel knew about it.

Vrabel answered by mentioning the contract dispute. He then cited Brown’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He went to Philly, and I mean, A.J. has participated in quite a handful of games; and has missed a few since he went to Philly,” Vrabel said.

The Tennessee Titans traded Brown during the 2022 draft. Philadelphia sent the No. 18 and No. 101 picks to Tennessee.

Brown then agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension, matching the $25 million annual figure Vrabel mentioned.

His production persisted past two seasons. Brown topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his four years with Philadelphia. He played all 17 regular-season games in 2022 and 2023, followed by 13 in 2024 and 15 in 2025.

Patriots Waiting for Brown’s Return to Form

New England acquired Brown on June 1 for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, per his official Patriots biography.

The reunion has produced 11 catches for 128 yards and no touchdowns in four games. Brown caught two passes for 27 yards in his most recent appearance against Detroit.

Vrabel said the receiver’s summer work gave him no reason to expect this outcome.

“But by all indications, unfortunately, after the training camp that he had, I wouldn’t have anticipated anything,” he said.

The coach described Brown getting rolled up on in the opener and dragged down during his latest setback. He didn’t surface a return date in the exchange.

“So we’ll just keep trying to get him healthy and whenever he can get back out there to help us, I know that he will.”