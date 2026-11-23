The New England Patriots have heard recent inquiries about whether their offense gave away plays before the snap.

Morgan Moses had a short reply.

“I don’t give a [expletive] about that. Next question,” the right tackle said, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Asked Patriots RT Morgan Moses about this. “I don’t give a shit about that. Next question. … “Been in the same stance for 13 years, brother. … Some people, they got to write about something.” https://t.co/DcQC0cwscO — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 23, 2026

Kyed asked Moses about an analysis suggesting his hand placement offered defenses a clue about the coming play. The breakdown revisited New England’s Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Morgan Moses Pushes Back on Stance Analysis

Moses dismissed the scrutiny and mentioned how long he has played that way.

“Been in the same stance for 13 years, brother,” Moses said, per Kyed. “Some people, they got to write about something.”

The comments followed a Nov. 18 breakdown from Ryan Paganetti, who said he studied New England’s early-down snaps entering the Super Bowl. He focused on situations in which the offense could reasonably run or pass.

His findings centered on Moses’ hands while the tackle used a two-point stance. With his hands together in shotgun, the Patriots passed on 90% of 202 plays. With his hands apart, they ran on 78% of 238 plays, according to Paganetti.

Paganetti highlighted three early-down sacks in the Super Bowl. He said Moses had his hands together on each snap, and all three possessions ended with punts.

Paganetti suspected Seattle knew about the tendency. He also admitted he couldn’t confirm that defenders’ communication before those plays concerned that particular tell.

The breakdown identified a pattern. But it didn’t 100% indicate what Seattle’s defenders knew on each snap or how much that information affected the outcome.

Mike Vrabel Spoke on Patriots’ Tells After Super Bowl

The overall dilemma surfaced soon after the game.

During his February 10 press conference, Mike Vrabel fielded a question about Devon Witherspoon spotting tells from New England’s linemen.

“We went the whole season, Morgan Moses was in the same stance when we threw the ball, and we threw it pretty good,” Vrabel said.

The coach said New England wanted consistent stances. He explained that down, distance and alignment could influence when linemen used a two-point stance.

Seattle’s pressure, meanwhile, left not much area for debate. The Seahawks sacked Drake Maye six times and forced three turnovers in their 29-13 victory.

All in all, those ramifications definitely explain the interest in how Seattle attacked the protection.