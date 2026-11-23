The Green Bay Packers are getting their top pass rusher back for the stretch run.

Micah Parsons has received clearance and is set to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported November 23.

Parsons tore his ACL and meniscus on December 14, 2025. Nearly a year later, he has cleared the hurdles for a return.

“After tearing his ACL and meniscus on Dec. 14, 2025, Parsons has checked every box,” Rapoport wrote. “Now, he’s back.”

Green Bay visits Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 25. Both teams are sitting at 6-4 before this Thanksgiving Eve contest, which Parsons’ first game action in ages will hope to affect.

Micah Parsons Gets Clearance After Lengthy Knee Recovery

The Rams game has been the target for weeks.

Finally, Rapoport reports that Parsons has officially received the clearance he needed to play.

Parsons returned to practice Nov. 4, opening his 21-day activation window. His first workout consisted of individual drills as he worked toward team periods and eventual game action.

The recovery involved both ACL reconstruction and a full meniscus repair. That combination required patience, even as teammates returned from their own knee injuries.

Parsons has been frank about what comes next. Earlier this month, he cautioned against expecting his often-shouldered workload right away.

“Am I going to go out there and play 50, 60 snaps how I was doing before? Absolutely not. It’s just not realistic,” he said.

So, the right-on-track move would be working Parsons back into games while he builds his conditioning. Clearance settles whether he can return. His workload and effectiveness remain the next things to watch.

Packers Add Legitimate Pass Rush Production for Stretch Run

Parsons’ first season in Green Bay showed what he can bring.

He recorded 12.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss in 14 games during 2025. When the Packers placed him on injured reserve, his 83 Next Gen Stats pressures led the NFL.

He also became the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to record at least 12 in each of his first five seasons.

Even a smaller role could give the Packers another way to disrupt passing downs.

His return comes as Green Bay works other veterans back into the lineup. The team reported Nov. 21 that Zaire Franklin, Sean Rhyan and Kevin Zeitler were trending toward playing, provided their preparation went well.

Those players still have their own checkpoints. For Parsons, Rapoport’s report puts an end to months of waiting for medical clearance.