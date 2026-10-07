Former Patriots 37-Yard TD Standout Signs With Washington Commanders

One of the New England Patriots’ more memorable preseason long shots has found another NFL home.

The Washington Commanders are signing wide receiver Nick DeGennaro to their practice squad, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

DeGennaro spent the offseason and training camp in New England after joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. His bid to stick around included one of the highlights of the entire preseason: a late, game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots ultimately released DeGennaro at final cuts, but his performance in August gave Washington some NFL tape to work with as it adds a developmental receiver.

DeGennaro Delivered Patriots’ Preseason Game-Winner

DeGennaro’s defining moment with New England came on Aug. 22.

With the Patriots trailing the Eagles 21-17 late in the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback Behren Morton found DeGennaro down the right sideline for a 37-yard touchdown. The score came with 57 seconds remaining and gave New England a 24-21 lead that held up as the final score.

DeGennaro finished with four catches for a team-high 61 receiving yards. The Patriots’ official game notes specifically highlighted the rookie receiver’s late touchdown and his team-leading production.

It was the type of play that can keep an undrafted player on the NFL radar even if there’s no obvious roster spot available.

DeGennaro entered the league after a winding college career that included stops at Maryland, Richmond and James Madison. He saved some of his best football for the end.

During the 2025 season at James Madison, he started 13 of 14 games and caught 28 passes for 500 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 17.9 yards per reception. He also caught a 47-yard touchdown against Oregon in the College Football Playoff.

Across his entire college career, DeGennaro totaled 193 receptions, 2,544 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. James Madison described him as a priority free-agent signing for New England following the 2026 NFL Draft.

That production, combined with his preseason splash, gave him stuff worth revisiting once teams began cycling through their practice squads during the regular season.

Patriots Passed on Practice Squad Reunion After Final Cuts

DeGennaro’s touchdown didn’t earn him a place on New England’s initial 53-man roster.

The Patriots officially released him on Aug. 30 as part of a sweeping series of moves to reach the regular-season roster limit. New England also moved on from several other receivers that day, including Kyle Dixon and Cameron Dorner.

Dixon and Dorner were subsequently brought back on the Patriots’ practice squad, while DeGennaro remained outside the organization.

Washington has now provided his next chance.

For DeGennaro, the move continues his efforts to develop inside an NFL building after spending the summer in New England’s offense.

At 25, he remains an inexperienced player at the professional level, but he showed the Patriots that he could capitalize when his number was called.

His 37-yard touchdown may have been a preseason play, yet it became the signature moment of his New England stint.

More than a month after the Patriots moved on, it’s great piece of work as DeGennaro begins his next NFL chapter with the Commanders.