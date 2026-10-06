Former Patriots Duo Turns Back Clock During Falcons’ 45-24 MNF Win

Two recognized faces from the New England Patriots’ special teams units were busy together again on Monday night.

Nick Folk and Jake Bailey, teammates in New England from 2019 through 2022, notched a productive night as the Atlanta Falcons rolled past the New Orleans Saints 45-24 on Oct. 5.

Folk was perfect on every scoring kick, drilling a 29-yard field goal and all six of his extra-point attempts.

With Bailey serving as Atlanta’s holder, that meant the former Patriots pair worked together on seven successful scoring kicks. Folk accounted for nine points as the Falcons improved to 2-2.

Patriots fans may remember that operation. Bailey handled holding duties during his New England career while Folk was one of the team’s steadiest specialists.

Folk, Bailey Stay Busy in Falcons’ Rout

Atlanta’s offense made sure its kicking operation had much to do.

The Falcons scored six touchdowns, including five on the ground, and Folk followed each one with a successful extra point. His lone field-goal opportunity came late in the second quarter, when he connected from 29 yards to give Atlanta a 24-7 lead.

Folk’s flawless night also continued a rebound after a shaky start to his first season with Atlanta. The 41-year-old made five of eight field-goal attempts through three games heading into this week. He was coming off his best outing of the young season against the Green Bay Packers, when he made both field-goal attempts and all three extra points in a 35-14 Falcons victory.

Atlanta signed Folk during the 2026 offseason after he spent the 2025 season with the New York Jets. The veteran kicker previously played for the Patriots from 2019 through 2022.

Bailey’s New England tenure covered the same four seasons. The Patriots selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he became a top punter in the NFL. Bailey earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 after leading the league with a 45.6-yard net punting average.

The Patriots released Bailey in March 2023 after an injury-shortened 2022 campaign. By then, he had appeared in 58 regular-season games for New England, averaging 45.9 yards on 222 punts as he handled kickoffs and holding duties.

Bailey Once Called Folk’s Impact ‘Invaluable’

The connection between Bailey and Folk goes past sharing the same special teams unit.

When Bailey signed a contract extension with New England in 2022, he specifically credited Folk as a teammate who helped him thrive with the Patriots.

“Nick’s just a savvy, wise old guy,” Bailey said at the time, later adding that “what he brings to my game is invaluable. I’m a way better punter, kickoff guy, holder with him in my corner.”

That partnership is back together in Atlanta.

The Falcons listed both Folk and Bailey among their notable special teams additions in training camp, giving the veterans an opening to work as a kicker-holder tandem four years after their final season together in New England.

In the end, Atlanta’s offense generated 420 yards and put six touchdowns on the board.

And every time the Falcons needed the kicking unit to finish a scoring drive, Bailey and Folk came through.