Ex-Patriots QB’s Trade to Ravens Trade Now Official

The New England Patriots are seeing one of their former starting quarterbacks officially join a new NFL team, with the full details of the trade now emerging.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who previously played alongside Tom Brady and Drake Maye in New England, has officially been traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced Friday, Nov. 6, that the deal is finalized, revealing the undisclosed draft-pick compensation.

The announcement comes two days after Baltimore reportedly agreed to acquire Brissett amid an injury crisis at quarterback.

And the former Patriots starter now has a chance to revive an AFC team’s struggling offense.

Ravens Reveal Trade Compensation for Former Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett

According to Schefter, Baltimore is receiving Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick from Arizona.

In exchange, the Cardinals are receiving a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round selection.

The deal effectively allows Baltimore to acquire an experienced starting quarterback by moving down one round in the 2027 draft and surrendering an additional late-round pick.

Brissett became available after Arizona demoted him to its third-string quarterback role earlier this week.

The 33-year-old had started the Cardinals’ first eight games this season, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Baltimore’s need for a quarterback became especially urgent after Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury and backup Tyler Huntley sustained a toe injury during the team’s Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Both players went on injured reserve Thursday, leaving Baltimore without its top two quarterbacks.

The Ravens subsequently fell to 4-5 following a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 5.

When Will Former Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett Make Ravens Debut?

Brissett will likely make his Ravens debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Nov. 16.

The veteran would bring vast experience to a Baltimore offense that has floundered without Jackson, having made 73 NFL starts entering the week.

For Patriots fans, Brissett’s latest move marks another chapter in a career that began in New England.

The Patriots originally selected Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He made two starts during his rookie campaign and was part of the franchise’s Super Bowl LI championship team.

After departing in 2017, Brissett returned to New England in 2024 and started the team’s first five games before Maye took over the starting role.

He also had a memorable performance in relief of an injured Maye, helping the Patriots secure a 25-22 comeback victory over the New York Jets in October 2024.

Now, Brissett will step in for a Ravens team attempting to stay competitive despite massive quarterback injuries.