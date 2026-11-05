Patriots Urged to Pursue $71 Million DT to Boost Run Defense

The New England Patriots have one of the better run defenses in the NFL this season. They rank sixth in rushing yards allowed and 10th in yards yielded per carry.

Those numbers could make a jump in the team’s final game before the NFL trade deadline as well. The Patriots face the Green Bay Packers, who rank last in rushing yards, this Sunday.

Yet, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell still sees run defense as a bit of a weakness in New England. Specifically, Barnwell argued the Patriots could target a defensive tackle to help.

The Patriots have a pair of great pass-rushing defensive tackles in Christian Barmore and Milton Williams, but they could stand to add a nose tackle to their rotation alongside Cory Durden, who is playing the largest snap share (49%) of his pro career,” wrote Barnwell. “The Patriots have done a solid job against the run, ranking 11th in success rate on the ground, but you have to go back to only last season’s Super Bowl to recall a scenario in which struggles against the run made the difference in a key spot for the Pats.”

Barnwell then named Indianapolis Colts veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart a trade target for the Patriots.

“Stewart is still a solid nose tackle in his early 30s, and the Colts will understandably want to get off the nearly $7 million Stewart is owed between now and the end of the season, which is also his final year under contract,” added Barnwell. “Indy could eat some of that money to make a deal more palatable for the Pats.”

Stewart, who has earned about $71 million in his NFL career, has played a decade for the Colts. During that time, he’s been a strong run defender.

This season, Stewart has posted 26 combined tackles, including two for loss. He also has three quarterback hits, one pass defense and 0.5 sacks.

Could Patriots Acquire Colts DT Grover Stewart at NFL Trade Deadline?

Stewart has been an underrated defender throughout his Colts tenure. Fans can contribute that to the fact Stewart only has 13.5 sacks in 149 NFL games. Stewart also took a backseat nationally to fellow defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, whois a former top 10 pick.

The Colts dealt Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers during the final week of October in a blockbuster-type deal.

Stewart could be on his way out too with the Colts clear sellers. Stewart just turned 33 years old and will be a free agent in March.

The Patriots could view the veteran as a rental player. Stewart should cost less than Bucker, who the 49ers acquired for a fourth-round pick.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stewart has been good but not great in run defense this season. He has posted a 62.8 run defense grade out of 100 at PFF.

During his first eight NFL seasons, Stewart submitted run defense grades of at least 65. Most campaigns from 2017-24, that grade sat above 70.

If the Patriots see Stewart returning to his 2024 level of play in their defense, the veteran could be an obvious trade target for New England.