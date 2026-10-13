Patriots Reunite With ‘Big, Physical’ RB After TreVeyon Henderson Update: Report

There’s no running back on the open market as dynamic as running back TreVeyon Henderson the New England Patriots could add as a replacement. But the Patriots did address their backfield depth with a familiar face this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon the Patriots brought back Hassan Haskins on their practice squad.

Schefter posted about the signing on X while quoting a previous post he had providing an upgrade on Henderson’s injury status Tuesday morning.

Henderson will miss multiple weeks because of a high ankle sprain he sustained during Sunday’s blowout victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots signed RB Hassan Haskins to their practice squad. https://t.co/EIwuG9QRnk— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2026

Haskins is back with the Patriots after spending part of the 2026 preseason with the team. New England signed Haskins to its 90-man roster on August 12.

While Haskins didn’t make the Patriots at the roster deadline on August 30, the team signed Haskins to their first practice squad. He remained on the squad until the start of preparations for Week 2 on September 14.

Until Tuesday, the running back had been a free agent since then.

From 2022-25, Haskins played 44 games with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers. Over his NFL career, he has registered 229 rushing yards with two touchdowns. He has also recorded 18 catches for 119 yards and a score.

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins to Practice Squad

Getty Running back Hassan Haskins returned to the New England Patriots on the practice squad Tuesday.

Depending on what one considers a stint, Haskins is back for his third one with the Patriots. At the very least, he signed his third separate contract with the organization Tuesday.

Haskins is back with pundits expecting New England to need to replace Henderson, at least, for the next few weeks.

Haskins hasn’t been very productive in his NFL career. But at nearly 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, he’s a big back that could at least provide size and depth to New England’s backfield.

“Big runner who is much more workmanlike than dynamic with the ball in his hands. In his lone season as a lead back, Haskins’ downhill, physical style was well-paired with the “cloud of dust” rushing philosophy for Michigan,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein in 2022. “He might be forced to run with less patience and more urgency to stay a step ahead of NFL pursuit.

“While he played the role he was cast into, there were signs (versus Penn State) that he might have some potential as an inside/outside back.”