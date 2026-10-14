Patriots Part Ways With 6-Foot-2, 252-Pound ‘Natural’ Edge Rusher

The New England Patriots released and brought back edge rusher Jose Ramirez last week. After Tuesday, he was back off the Patriots roster and practice squad.

According to the NFL transaction wire, New England released Ramirez from its practice squad. With the open spot on the squad, the Patriots added two different players — running back Hassan Haskins and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison.

Ramirez played in two of New England’s first five games. He had one combined tackle while playing eight defensive snaps and 22 snaps on special teams.

The edge rusher is in his fourth NFL season since being a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had his concerns about Ramirez as a prospect during the 2023 draft process. But Zierlein also saw Ramirez as possessing a “natural” ability to rush the passer.

“Ramirez’s below-average run defense could make it difficult for him to see the field early in his career, but he blends a hot motor and natural rush talent that could entice teams willing to continue his development in both phases,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s agile with the ability to gather and chase with quickness once he finds an advantage inside the pocket.

“He can add strength and technique to improve his block take-on, but he’ll also need to show more grit. Ramirez has the potential to be drafted later on Day 3; natural pass rushers always have a shot to grow and become productive pros.”

In addition to the transaction wire, the Patriots announced their Tuesday roster moves, including Ramirez’s release.

Patriots Release Edge Rusher Jose Ramirez

Getty Head coach Mike Vrabel and the New England released edge rusher Jose Ramirez from the practice squad Tuesday.

Ramirez spent 2026 training camp and preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. The edge rusher first joined New England on its practice squad shortly after the NFL roster deadline.

Before Week 3, the Patriots signed Ramirez to their active roster. The edge rusher made his Patriots debut on September 27 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also played the following week against the Buffalo Bills.

After that game, New England waived the edge rusher. Two days later, the Patriots signed Ramirez to their practice squad. But now a week later, New England parted ways with the 6-foot-2, 252-pounder. He will immediately become a free agent.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Ramirez at No. 196 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He made his NFL debut with the Buccaneers during Week 5 of the 2024 campaign.

In four games with the Buccaneers during that season, Ramirez had one quarterback hit and no other statistics. He played 30 snaps on defense and 40 on special teams.

Ramirez wasn’t with a team during the 2025 campaign. He joined the Eagles on a futures deal in January.

Ramirez played college football at Arizona, Riverside Community College and Eastern Michigan. During his senior campaign at Eastern Michigan, the edge rusher had 19.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks with two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.

Although they lost Ramirez, the Patriots addressed their running back and defensive back depth with the practice squad additions they made Tuesday.