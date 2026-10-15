Ex-Patriot Keion White’s Shooting Incident Gets Important Legal Update

Former New England Patriots second round pick Keion White has had a strong start to the 2026 season, racking up three sacks in five games for the San Francisco 49ers.

This has been all the more impressive considering that White was shot in the ankle back in February during a Super Bowl party. The Georgia Tech alum had the issue tended to in the following days and was good to go to start the 2026 season.

Now in October, over eight months after the incident, there has been an update in the saga.

The San Francisco Police Department have arrested four men in connection to the shooting.

Alleged Keion White Shooter Arrested, Charged by SF DA

“Four arrested in connection with the February shooting of 49ers’ defensive lineman Keion White at an SF nightclub… the investigation, which spanned from CA to Georgia, was called “Operation D-line” by law enforcement”. David Lombardi posted on X on Wednesday.

The Standard’s Danny Emerman also reveals that over 50 search warrants were issued connected to the case, which had over 250 law enforcement personnel involved.

The Standard reports that the alleged gunman goes by Gregory Walker, 36, who was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday. He has since been charged with assault with a firearm by the San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Curtis Green, 35, was also booked in San Francisco on misdemeanour weapons charges, per the Standard.

Final Two Suspects Linked to White Shooting Not in Custody

The other two suspects, Marquis Davis, 38, and Antoine Washington, 36, are not currently in custody, although Davis was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department back on Oct. 7, according to reports by Fox5 Atlanta.

White was originally drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played two seasons and change for New England before getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers mid-way through the 2025 season.

After middling production through the first three years of his career, which saw him put up 7.5 sacks in his first three years in the league, White has seemed to have found his form at defensive end since being given the opportunity to start in place of the injured Nick Bosa and the only recently returned second-year first round draft pick Mykel Williams.