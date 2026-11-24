The New England Patriots have a reason to resist a move for Daniel Jones, and it has to do with a rookie quarterback.

Tommy DeVito will start with Drake Maye sidelined.

But New England’s approach also creates an opening for Behren Morton, its seventh-round pick from Texas Tech, to take a bigger role in practice.

According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, developing Morton is part of why the Patriots don’t appear interested in adding Jones as a backup. The team hopes Morton can fill that job behind Maye.

Patriots Have a Longer-Term Plan for Behren Morton

Graff reported that New England wants to develop Morton into Maye’s backup for 2028, after DeVito’s two-year contract expires.

The Patriots view this stretch as a chance to speed up that process. Adding an previously established quarterback would put another player in a room where Morton now has more work available.

“Jones probably doesn’t have a chance to be the starter for many teams,” Graff wrote. “His next job might have to be as a backup. So why don’t the Patriots seem to be interested in Jones for a role like that?” “It’s partly because they want to develop Morton, a seventh-round rookie, into a player who can be Maye’s backup in 2028 (after DeVito’s two-year contract expires). And they view these next seven weeks as a golden opportunity to speed up Morton’s progress.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel made that opportunity clear during his Nov. 23 news conference.

Asked about the value of adding a third practice arm, Vrabel pointed to reps Morton and DeVito previously shared. With DeVito moving into the starting role, Morton can get more work directing the scout team.

Vrabel also said he didn’t expect a quarterback addition within the next few days, though he didn’t shut down a reconsideration.

“Tommy’s our starter,” Vrabel said when asked specifically about Jones.

The value starts with repetition for Morton. More snaps mean more occassions to process coverages, deliver throws on time and command a huddle. Coaches can also gather more evidence about his progress.

Patriots Rookie Was Productive in College

New England selected Morton with the No. 234 pick in the 2026 draft. His official team biography credits him with 71 college touchdown passes and a role in Texas Tech’s first Big 12 championship.

In his final college season, Morton completed 66% of his passes for 2,780 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He also made an encouraging early impression in New England. Patriots.com’s Paul Perillo reported in May that Morton completed all 12 attempts during an 11-on-11 period open to reporters at rookie minicamp.

The next key effort is turning those flashes into dependable NFL work.

Morton said Monday that he has approached the season as though he might have to start, according to The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price.

He described helping DeVito prepare as part of his responsibility.