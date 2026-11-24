The New England Patriots have more than hope to work with as Tommy DeVito prepares to start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

His best NFL stretch a solid starting point for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. It’s marked by clear passing reads, the use of play-action to open throwing windows and make defenses account for his legs.

With Drake Maye sidelined, head coach Mike Vrabel made his position clear during his Nov. 23 news conference.

“Tommy’s our starter. Again, we’re excited about that,” Vrabel said.

DeVito’s three consecutive wins with the New York Giants in 2023 show what can work. They also reveal the problem New England must manage.

Tommy DeVito’s Best Stretch Came With Clear Reads and Timely Runs

DeVito’s strongest passing performance came Nov. 19, 2023, against the Washington Commanders. He threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 31-19 victory.

His third-down work stood out. He completed seven of eight passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns, according to the Giants’ account.

He followed that with 191 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in a 10-7 win over New England.

Then came his most complete action.

Against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11, DeVito completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. He added 71 rushing yards, took no sacks and completed all four throws on the winning drive, per the Giants’ recap.

Those runs included read-option gains of 26 and 13 yards. Packers coach Matt LaFleur later admitted assignment errors against those plays in Green Bay’s film review.

The lesson for New England is that DeVito’s mobility can help sustain drives and punish defenders who overcommit to the running back.

The wins also came with help.

New York collected six takeaways against Washington and three against Green Bay, and takeaways for the Patriot’s this year haven’t been easy to come by.

Patriots Can Borrow Concepts That Already Worked for DeVito

Evan Lazar’s 2023 film breakdown identified several designs that helped DeVito against Washington.

One paired an outside receiver’s vertical route with a wheel route from Saquon Barkley. That isolated Barkley against a linebacker and produced a 24-yard touchdown.

Another used crossing traffic to delay Barkley’s defender near the goal line. DeVito found him for another score.

The Giants also created defined reads through hitch, seam and option-route combinations. Play-action generated explosive gains from formations featuring extra tight ends or two backs.

In a separate 2025 scouting assessment, Lazar underscored DeVito’s effectiveness on bootlegs and half-boots, plus his feel for openings underneath zone coverage.

Those concepts give McDaniels a reasonable foundation. The recommendation is to create separation early, have an accessible outlet and choose downfield shots carefully.

Protection is vital. DeVito took nine sacks even during that three-touchdown Washington win.

All in all, blocking and DeVito’s decisions must work together for the offense in order to have a winning chance.