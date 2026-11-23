The New England Patriots took a look at three kickers Monday, including one who made a 64-yard field goal in college.

Aaron Wilson reported Nov. 23 that New England worked out Ben Sauls, Mason Shipley and Maddux Trujillo. The Patriots also brought in long snapper Tyler Duzansky and punter Luke Elzinga.

That gives New England fresh evaluations across its kicking operation as it prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots Evaluate Three Kickers With Long-Range Action

Trujillo brings the longest college make of the three.

The former Temple kicker hit from 64 yards against Utah State in 2024. That kick set the Lincoln Financial Field record at the time, via Temple’s account. He also made a 60-yarder at UConn that season.

Those kicks helped him earn a spot on the Sporting News midseason All-America team.

Sauls had a strong final season at Pittsburgh. He made 21 of 24 field goals and all 44 extra points in 2024, according to his Pitt biography.

He went 6-for-7 from at least 50 yards. His six makes from that distance set a school season record, and his 58-yarder against California matched Pitt’s longest field goal.

Shipley has shown range, too. Before transferring to Texas, he made a 60-yard field goal for Texas State against Sam Houston in 2024.

His Texas biography credits him with a perfect 15-for-15 field goal season in 2023. He followed that with a 15-for-19 season in 2024.

All three have college results worth checking out. Monday’s workout gave the Patriots a chance to judge them firsthand.

Mike Vrabel Previously Addressed Andy Borregales’ Misses

The visits come three weeks after Mike Vrabel fielded a question about bringing in competition for Borregales.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Andy,” Vrabel said during his Nov. 2 news conference.

He also made the standard clear.

“We have to make our kicks. Everybody has a job here.”

Vrabel pointed to Borregales’ timing and approach when explaining that confidence. He praised the kicker’s ball placement on kickoffs as well.

Monday’s group wasn’t simply about field goals.

Duzansky handled long snapping at Penn State, starting all 16 games in 2024.

Elzinga punted at Central Michigan and Oklahoma. The Baltimore Ravens signed him in April. Their announcement noted that the left-footed punter completed all four of his college passes on fake punts for 86 yards.

The Patriots now have workout evaluations on five specialists, making it look like a move could be around the corner.