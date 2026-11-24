Everything that could possibly go wrong for Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots has gone wrong in 2026. From off-field scandals to injuries to underperformance, the Patriots find themselves at .500 going into Thanksgiving, and arguably lucky to be there.

The Patriots are now losers of two in a row and three of their last four games. Worse, starting quarterback Drake Maye joined the long list of injured players, and it now looks like he’s going to be done for the season.

That gave Vrabel and the Patriots a bye week to regroup before getting back on the field and trying to find a way to compete with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Challenged His Team

Drake Maye left the Patriots’ game in Germany at the end of the first drive. It seemingly sucked the life from the team, and nobody was able to play well in any facet of the game.

If the Patriots want to make a push for the playoffs, they’ll need to be better as a group. Mike Vrabel knows that well.

“Well, just play better,” Mike Vrabel said. “Again, I think that we have a lot of confidence in Tommy [DeVito]. I think just doing the little things better, not hurting ourselves, negative plays, making sure that we stay balanced.”

The Patriots have given up 80 points over their last two games. That’s on the defense, regardless of whether or not Maye is healthy. Special teams haven’t been special, and turnovers have been an issue for the offense all season long. None of it is good enough.

“Offensively, taking care of the football,” Vrabel said. “Defensively, limiting the X plays and finding ways to create turnovers. I think that we’ve been close on special teams. We get one opportunity, usually, the way that it plays out with a punt return and trying to get Marcus [Jones] going there. That was such a weapon for us and has been a weapon in the past. Then making sure that on the ability to cover kickoffs, not having the one that gets out to the 45.”

The reality is that Maye isn’t replaceable for the Patriots. It doesn’t matter who they play. So, Vrabel needs his entire team to step up and make up the difference.

“Those are the things that we have to continue to do no matter who’s playing quarterback. Those are things that are going to be important. Protecting inside out, not letting pressure into the middle of the pocket that disrupts the timing of the play. All the same things no matter who the quarterback is,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel on His Frustrations with How Patriots Play

The biggest concern for the Patriots is that most of these issues aren’t new. They’ve dealt with turnover concerns all season long. They’ve had a defense that isn’t playing to its potential. Now that they’re losing, things are getting more frustrating, though.

“Losing’s frustrating. So, the things that lead to losing obviously would be a part of that, but I think that losing just frustrates you and not giving yourselves a chance to get into a game. Some of these, unfortunately, have been poor and well below what we wanted, whether that’s the turnovers or the X plays. Just making teams really earn it in this league to where you have a chance to knock a ball out. Watching some of our better performances, I think that that’s kind of what we’ve done, whether it was back and forth in Buffalo and getting the interception late there, scoring when we had to offensively, defense playing really well,” Vrabel said. “But then they make a play. Some of these games, you watch them and they’re back and forth, and there’s just a few plays that determine the outcome. So, putting ourselves in a better position to have those snaps count later in the game, I think is going to be important.”

The Patriots have a golden opportunity to get back on track this weekend. Coming off a bye week, they’re set to play the 1-9 Los Angeles Chargers. That’s a Chargers team that very well may be playing its own backup quarterback.