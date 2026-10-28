Patriots Urged to Target 213-Game Starter at NFL Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots could use additional depth along their offensive line interior. One pundit argued this week they could find that in an unusual way at the NFL trade deadline.

CBS Sports’s Zachary Pereles argued the Patriots should pursue an offensive guard through a trade. That wouldn’t be odd, but the target Pereles suggested Monday was Green Bay Packers right guard Kevin Zeitler.

The 36-year-old has experienced a highly successful NFL career. But he was a healthy scratch in Green Bay’s last contest.

“A longtime stalwart who was playing solidly as recently as last year, Zeitler signed with the Packers less than a month ago amid major offensive line issues in Green Bay,” wrote Pereles. “But he is yet to play an offensive snap and was a healthy scratch in Week 7.

“It just might not be working out, and if that’s the case, Green Bay could be eager to recoup any draft capital for him.”

Last season, Zeitler started 16 games for the Tennessee Titans. He has started 213 games in his 15-year NFL career. Before this season, he hasn’t dressed for a game and not started since 2013.

In addition to the Titans, Zeitler has started games for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions over his 15 seasons. He made the Pro Bowl with the Ravens in 2023.

Could Patriots Target Right Guard Kevin Zeitler at NFL Trade Deadline?

Getty CBS Sports’s Zachary Pereles argued the New England Patriots should trade for Green Bay Packers right guard Kevin Zeiteler at the NFL trade deadline.

NFL pundits have underrated Zeitler throughout his NFL career. The question, though, is what can the right guard provide at 36 years old.

The Packers don’t possess a particularly great offensive line, and Zeitler can’t crack the starting lineup. In Week 7, Green Bay left Zeitler off the game day roster as a healthy scratch.

But perhaps the veteran needs a change of scenery and a team willing to give him a fair shot. The Patriots are probably desperate enough along the offensive line interior to do that.

Zeitler is also very likely to be cheap. Without a role in Green Bay, he has virtually no trade value at all.

“New England, with injuries up and down the offensive line, could make sense as a buy-low candidate,” wrote Pereles. “Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) is on IR, and Ben Brown (knee) missed Week 7.

Mike Onwenu (ankle) is out for most, if not all, of the rest of the season. Onwenu’s replacement, Greg Van Roten (thigh), is also on IR.”

At 36 years old, Zeitler is obviously a potential short-term solution for the Patriots. He notably also doesn’t have much versatility. Zeitler has played a vast majority of his career at right guard.