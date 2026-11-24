The New England Patriots are gearing up for their Week 12 action, and when they return to the field, they will be without superstar quarterback Drake Maye, whose season is likely over after he suffered a fractured fibula in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. With Maye out, Tommy DeVito will be taking over under center for the Patriots moving forward.

DeVito was called upon to fill in for Maye against the Lions, and he struggled to get much of anything going, which has led to calls for the team to go out and add another quarterback. A potential option unexpectedly popped up last week when the Indianapolis Colts released their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, and while the Pats reportedly aren’t interested in him right now, one NFL analyst believes they should go out and sign him in free agency.

Patriots Urged to Sign Daniel Jones in Free Agency

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For much of the year, Maye has been the glue holding the Pats together as they have gotten torn apart by injuries, off-field drama, and rumors of tension in the locker room. Now that’s out, DeVito has some big shoes to fill, but against Detroit at least, he did not look up to the challenge, as he completed just 50% of his passes for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

DeVito has a string of success when filling in for the New York Giants at quarterback in 2023, but he’s a mediocre quarterback at best. He has experience working within New England’s offense, which gives him a leg up over other external quarterback options, but his ceiling isn’t all that high, which is a problem for a Patriots team that still is hoping to make it to the playoffs.

Nobody is saying Jones has fared all that well this season, but he has a higher ceiling than DeVito, and he spent his time playing in a very limited Colts offense that moved on from several of his top playmakers ahead of the trade deadline. DeVito will probably be better than he was in Week 10 now that he’s had time to prepare as the team’s starter, but NFL analyst Henry McKenna of Fox Sports still believes the team should go out and sign Jones.

“Sure, DeVito will fare better next week after a bye and when he’s not thrown into the fire with jet lag. But I still think the Patriots should target Daniel Jones,” McKenna wrote.

Should the Patriots Sign Daniel Jones?

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Jones has been a mess so far this season (205/351, 1,974 YDS, 7 TD, 13 INT), which is why Indianapolis was OK with releasing him (even though it just refused to deal him ahead of the trade deadline, but that’s a discussion for another time). Just last year, though, Jones helped the Colts race out to a blistering start in 2025 before he suffered a torn Achilles tendon late in the year.

For now, it seems like DeVito is going to have an opportunity to solidify himself as the starter until Maye can potentially return later in the year. If he struggles against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, though, the Pats may have no choice but to add another quarterback, in which case Jones would quickly become arguably the top option available.