Patriots Insider Hints A.J. Brown’s Season Could Be Over

The New England Patriots have won two straight heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers, but they’ll be doing it without their biggest offseason addition — again.

Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out with a knee injury, marking his second straight missed game. And at least one prominent Boston voice isn’t sure he’ll be back at all.

WEEI’s Chris Curtis went off about the Brown trade on Friday, suggesting the 29-year-old wideout could miss the rest of the season. He also boldly stated that the Brown deal could end up costing New England a playoff spot.

Chris Curtis Rips Patriots’ A.J. Brown Trade

Curtis didn’t hold back on “The Greg Hill Show,” comparing the move to the Patriots’ ill-fated 2019 signing of Antonio Brown.

“Given what we now know, one could make the argument that A.J. Brown trade and acquisition is dumber and more damaging than that of Antonio Brown,” Curtis said. “You traded a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick for A.J. Brown — he has zero touchdowns, zero first downs, and I don’t believe you will see him the rest of the season.

“He has a degenerative knee condition that scared away the entirety of the NFL, and he is making $8 million on what is a four-year, $113 million deal. … This potentially is why the Patriots will not contend this year and why they will not be active in advance of the deadline on Tuesday because they’ve already given up next year’s first-round pick.”

It should be noted, however, that Curtis didn’t get everything right.

Brown has recorded six receiving first downs this season, according to the Patriots. And the first-round pick New England sent to the Philadelphia Eagles in June is a 2028 selection, not next year’s, along with a 2027 fifth-rounder.

Still, the production hasn’t been there. Brown has just nine catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games, after posting 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns with the Eagles last season.

He spent four games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, then came back only for his knee to flare up again during practice before last week’s 24-19 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots Knew About A.J. Brown’s Knee

Curtis’ claim that the knee “scared away the entirety of the NFL” is a stretch too.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Los Angeles Rams were in advanced trade talks for Brown at one point before having second thoughts.

“One of the reasons that I believe there wasn’t more interest was there were some teams that had some questions about his knee,” Schefter said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I think the Rams had some concerns about his knee. Well, the concerns that other teams have had have now manifested themselves in New England this season.”

Schefter added that it’s a knee that “raises some concerns as to how long he’s gonna keep playing here in New England, and producing at a high level.”

That’s not exactly a surprise to the Patriots either.

“It’s a factor, but we examined him,” Patriots executive Eliot Wolf told Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein after the trade. “He’s got a knee that has some wear and tear that we were aware of. Our training staff and medical staff signed off on it.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also said the knee has been “a constant thing over the last several years, not a surprise to anyone involved.”

That doesn’t make it any easier for quarterback Drake Maye, who will be throwing to DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism, and Kyle Williams on Sunday with Romeo Doubs also out.

Mack Hollins (calf) has been designated to return from IR and could help. But Sunday will be the sixth game Brown has missed in New England’s first nine.