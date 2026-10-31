Patriots Lose 2 Key Starters in Brutal Blow Before Dolphins Game

The New England Patriots are looking to bounce back from their Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, but they’ll have to do it without two of their most explosive weapons.

The Pats’ passing attack hasn’t been what many hoped it would be after the offseason acquisition of Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. The same can be said for the running game following TreVeyon Henderson’s 911-yard, 9-touchdown rookie season.

Both players have struggled this year, and neither will be available for Sunday’s divisional game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Patriots downgraded A.J. Brown and TreVeyon Henderson to out for Sunday’s game versus the Dolphins,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

Brown (ankle/knee) and Henderson (illness) were both listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report after missing practice Thursday and Friday.

A.J. Brown’s Injury Woes Continue

It’s been a frustrating start in New England for Brown, whom the Patriots acquired from the Eagles in June for a first-round pick.

The former Pro Bowler suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks and landed on injured reserve, missing four games. He returned midway through October, but he’s caught just six passes in two games since.

Now his right knee, which has given him trouble for years, has flared up. Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t offer much on Friday.

“Yeah, I mean, just like everything else, when you come out of the game or a long week of practice on Monday, evaluate the player,” Vrabel said. “Yeah, just wasn’t able to be able to practice or finish practice on Wednesday, and so we continue to treat him, and then we’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

Brown’s absence leaves quarterback Drake Maye thin at receiver. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins also sidelined, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III are Maye’s top wideouts against Miami.

TreVeyon Henderson Still Searching for His Rookie Form

Henderson’s absence stings for a different reason.

The second-year back nearly rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie, but this season has been a different story. Henderson has just 203 yards on 52 carries, and without his 39-yard touchdown run he’s averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown called out Henderson’s vision and patience after the loss to Chicago.

“He’s just too fast and he reacts to things too fast,” Brown said.

Rhamondre Stevenson will likely get the lion’s share of touches against the Dolphins. He leads the team with 285 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 77 carries.

The Patriots are a seven-point favorite over Miami, which picked up its first win of the season last week against the New York Jets. However, New England has lost seven of its last nine games in Miami, so this one might not be the layup it looks like on paper.