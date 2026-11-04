Former Patriots 3-Year Starter Works Out for AFC East Rival Days After Release

The New England Patriots could see a recognizable face land with an AFC East rival.

Longtime punter Bryce Baringer, who spent three seasons as New England’s starting punter, worked out for the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, just eight days after the Patriots released him from injured reserve.

Boston Globe reporter Christopher Price reported the occurrence on X, revealing that Baringer was among the players Miami evaluated.

“Bryce Baringer was among those who worked out today for the Dolphins,” Price wrote.

The workout lands two days after New England defeated Miami 24-19 on Sunday, Nov. 1, improving to 5-3 while dropping its division rival to 1-6.

Former Patriots Punter Bryce Baringer Gets Shot With Dolphins

The Patriots selected Baringer in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he swiftly became the team’s primary punter.

The Michigan State product appeared in all 51 regular-season games across his first three seasons, averaging 47.9 yards per punt with a 41.0-yard net average.

However, Baringer’s status changed when he suffered a lower-body injury during New England’s preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in August.

The setback forced Baringer onto injured reserve before the regular season, opening the door for veteran Mitch Wishnowsky to take over punting duties.

Wishnowsky performed well enough to convince the coaching staff to stick with him even when Baringer returned to full health.

New England officially announced Baringer’s release on Oct. 26, ending his tenure with the franchise.

The Dolphins’ interest could be notable given their existing punting situation.

Veteran Bradley Pinion has handled Miami’s punting duties throughout the 2026 season, averaging 45.4 yards across 25 attempts through seven games.

Against the Patriots on Nov. 1, Pinion averaged 45.8 yards on four punts, with a net average of 37.0 yards, according to Miami’s official statistics. His season-long net punting average ranks 29th among 32 punters.

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Previously Left Door Open for Baringer’s Return

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about Baringer’s release on Oct. 26, explaining that the team wanted to give the veteran a period to pursue a job elsewhere.

“I certainly appreciate what Bryce has been able to do for us,” Vrabel said, according to the Patriots’ official transcript. “Those are tough decisions. I don’t think those are things that you’d necessarily take lightly.”

Vrabel also noted that New England would ponder bringing Baringer back if the team needed another punter.

“If we would need him back and he was there, then we would want to have him back,” Vrabel said.

The decision to move forward with Wishnowsky makes sense due to his performance. Through eight games, Wishnowsky has averaged 47.0 yards per punt, including 12 attempts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, according to NFL.com.

Vrabel previously lauded Wishnowsky’s consistency, hang time and ability to flip field position.

Wishnowsky remains New England’s starter as the Patriots prepare to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.