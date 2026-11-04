Patriots Urged to Trade for $44 Million NFC Starter Before Deadline

The New England Patriots have been urged to pursue a $44 million veteran offensive lineman to provide additional protection for quarterback Drake Maye.

ESPN’s Seth Walder identified New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz as a trade target for New England in a leaguewide deadline preview published Wednesday.

Ruiz, a former first-round pick, is in the third season of a four-year, $44 million contract extension he signed with New Orleans in 2023.

Walder’s recommendation comes as the Patriots deal with injuries to their top two starting guards, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mike Onwenu, ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline.

New England enters Week 9 with a 5-3 record following Sunday’s 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN’s Seth Walder Urges Patriots to Pursue Cesar Ruiz

Walder specifically identified Ruiz as the player New England should target, pointing to his pass protection and the Patriots’ depleted offensive line.

“Both of the Patriots’ Week 1 starters at guard” are on injured reserve, Walder noted in his Nov. 4 analysis.

The ESPN analyst also highlighted Ruiz’s pass block win rate, which ranks in the 78th percentile this season.

Although Walder considers Ruiz a more effective pass blocker than run blocker, he emphasized that protecting Maye should be New England’s biggest priority along its offensive line.

Ruiz, 27, was selected by the Saints with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Michigan. He has since developed into an experienced starting guard, with the majority of his NFL snaps coming at right guard.

His contract carries an average annual value of $11 million, according to Over the Cap. The deal runs through the 2027 season.

New Orleans sits at 2-5 and could consider moving veteran players to accumulate assets for the future.

However, the recommendation is an analyst’s proposed trade rather than confirmation that the Patriots and Saints have discussed a deal.

Ruiz has also dealt with a knee injury, which sidelined him for New Orleans’ Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 25.

Patriots Face Major Offensive Line Questions Before Trade Deadline

New England’s need for additional offensive line help has become increasingly apparent.

Placed on injured reserve on Sept. 22, Onwenu had poor injury luck with a broken ankle.

Vera-Tucker subsequently landed on injured reserve Oct. 22 with a hamstring injury, leaving the Patriots without either of their original starting guards.

The team has consequently relied on players such as Ben Brown, Matt Pryor and Walter Rouse to fill the vacancies.

The Patriots also placed veteran backup Greg Van Roten on injured reserve in September, further limiting their options.

Those injuries create a potential opening for Ruiz, who could give New England an established interior offensive lineman while providing additional flexibility when its injured starters return.

Still, acquiring him could involve financial complications.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported in the same Nov. 4 preview that the Patriots have less than $5 million in available salary cap space, which could limit their ability to make an expensive addition without corresponding adjustments.

The Saints would also have to consider the financial implications of moving Ruiz after restructuring his contract.

New England’s offensive line has remained competitive despite its injuries, but the team faces a consequential stretch of games as it attempts to remain in the AFC playoff race.

With Maye serving as the centerpiece of the Patriots’ offense, Walder believes investing in additional protection could be a worthwhile move before Tuesday’s deadline.