Patriots’ Young Playmaker Sizes Up Caleb Williams Ahead of Bears Clash

The New England Patriots have three days to prepare for a quarterback who wasted no time reminding the NFL what he can do.

Safety Craig Woodson made clear Monday that Caleb Williams commands special consideration as New England turns toward its Thursday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.

“He’s a great playmaker, and you’ve got to take that into account when you know you’re coming up with a scheme to defend this guy,” Woodson said, per Sophie Weller’s Oct. 19 report.

Williams returned from a three-game absence and helped Chicago beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-23 on Sunday. He completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown, via Reuters’ game report.

Both teams enter Thursday’s game at 4-2. Kickoff at Soldier Field is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern on Prime Video.

Bears QB Gives Patriots Much to Consider

Williams’ first game back from a hamstring injury provided evidence that Chicago’s passing game deserves New England’s attention.

The Bears’ official statistical breakdown noted that his 83.3% completion rate was a career high and the best in franchise history for a quarterback attempting at least 30 passes.

More eye-popping for New England’s defensive front is that Williams completed all 24 of his attempts from a clean pocket for 248 yards, according to Next Gen Stats, as cited by the Bears.

Additionally, Williams connected with eight different receivers against Atlanta, per Reuters.

Those stats allude to an overly aggressive rush opening escape lanes which Williams can take advantage of, while a passive approach risks allowing Williams to work through his reads without disruption.

Woodson’s take points toward the importance of accounting for both possibilities.

The problem continues after the initial coverage assignment for an opposing defensive back. When a quarterback buys time, receivers can change direction and find space. Maintaining awareness of those routes and recognizing when to close on a scrambling quarterback requires sound communication.

Patriots Safety Has Helped Finish a Similar Challenge

Woodson has recent experience making a decisive play against a quarterback capable of extending possessions.

In New England’s Oct. 4 victory over the Buffalo Bills, he intercepted Josh Allen to help seal a 29-26 win.

As Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar explained, pressure forced Allen into scramble mode before Woodson tracked down his deep throw. The play illustrated the value of pairing disruption up front with coverage that holds up downfield.

At the moment, Woodson, whom New England 106th overall in the 2025 draft, knows Chicago presents its own personnel and schematic questions.

The Patriots, at least, produced a timely takeaway in Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets, their third consecutive win. Charles Woods intercepted Geno Smith after pressure disrupted the pocket, via Lazar.

Repeating that combination would help against Williams, whose accuracy Sunday left Atlanta few openings.

With a short turnaround, the Patriots will have to take Woodson’s analysis to heart to devise a crafty in hopes of stymying Williams.