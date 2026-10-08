Patriots Named Trade Fits for $90 Million Pro Bowler, NFL’s Top-Graded DL

The New England Patriots have invested heavily in their defensive front, but one recent trade-deadline proposal has them adding even more help in the middle.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker named Da’Ron Payne of the Washington Commanders and A’Shawn Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers among 15 players who could be moved before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

New England appeared on PFF’s list of possible destinations for both veterans.

The connection is straightforward.

Through four games, PFF has the Patriots’ defensive line ranked in the bottom five in run-defense grade. Payne has shown improvement against the run this season, while Robinson has graded among the league’s best interior defenders.

Payne Is a Legit But Expensive Route for Patriots

Payne would come with the larger contract and more recognizable career.

The former Alabama standout signed a four-year, $90 million contract with Washington in 2023 after a career year. NFL.com reported that the deal included a $28 million signing bonus, $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees.

That extension followed Payne’s first Pro Bowl season. He set career highs with 11.5 sacks, 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits in 2022 after Washington selected him No. 13 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

His production has cooled since that breakout. PFF noted that Payne has posted an overall grade below 63.0 in four consecutive seasons, and his pass-rush impact has been limited in 2026. His work against the run, however, has improved, with PFF placing his 62.1 run-defense grade in the 77th percentile.

That’s where the Patriots connection becomes interesting.

PFF listed New England, the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders as possible fits for Payne because each has struggled against the run up front. Washington sits at 1-3 going into Week 5, giving the Commanders grounds to consider moving a veteran in the final year of his contract.

Payne would represent the higher-profile swing, but the second name on PFF’s list for New England is having the stronger season.

Robinson Is PFF’s Highest-Graded Interior Defender

Robinson has quietly put together a dominant start to his first season with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers signed Robinson to a one-year contract in March. NFL.com reported that the agreement is worth $10 million and is fully guaranteed.

Through four games, Robinson owns an 89.5 overall PFF grade, the highest among 129 qualified interior defensive linemen. His 88.8 run-defense grade ranks second at the position, while he has recorded nine solo tackles and eight defensive stops.

Robinson also brings extensive experience. The 31-year-old has appeared in more than 140 regular-season games and helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI. Tampa Bay’s official bio credits him with 106 starts through the end of the 2025 season.

There’s a limitation to his hot start. Robinson has generated only four pressures on 60 pass-rushing snaps, and his 58.3 pass-rush grade ranks 88th among qualified interior defenders. His value would come from strengthening New England against the run.

That could still have noteworthy appeal for the Patriots. Robinson is playing on a one-year deal and likely would mean a smaller financial commitment than Payne, and his early-season performance directly addresses the weakness PFF identified in New England’s front.

The eventual asking prices would matter, certainly for a Patriots team that has splashed cash on its defense.

But if New England remains in the playoff race as Nov. 10 approaches, PFF has identified two veteran options capable of bolstering the front ASAP.