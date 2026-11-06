Patriots Interested in Acquiring Ravens’ Derrick Henry: Report

The New England Patriots could be readying to reunite head coach Mike Vrabel with one of the NFL’s strongest running backs.

New England has reportedly emerged as a prospective landing spot for Baltimore Ravens superstar Derrick Henry ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Per a report from A to Z Sports, the Patriots and New York Giants are two teams interested in acquiring the 32-year-old running back.

The move would bring Henry together with Vrabel, who coached the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year for six seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Patriots Reportedly Interested in Derrick Henry Trade

A to Z Sports’ Austin Stanley, Easton Freeze and Ryan Roberts identified New England and New York as potential trade partners for Baltimore.

However, the outlet argued that the Patriots are the stronger destination because of their quarterback situation and postseason aspirations.

Roberts highlighted Henry’s familiarity with Vrabel, along with several former Titans players who have since joined New England, including A.J. Brown, Kevin Byard and Harold Landry.

The Patriots also have a need in their backfield.

Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 367 yards and two touchdowns through eight games, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. But second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson has managed just 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 attempts.

Bringing in Henry could hand quarterback Drake Maye an extra rushing threat to truly reduce the pressure on New England’s passing attack.

Henry has rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns through nine games this season.

What Would Patriots Have to Give Up for Derrick Henry?

Acquiring Henry could be relatively affordable, although Baltimore’s asking price is uncertain.

A to Z Sports estimated that Henry could command compensation somewhere between a late second-round pick and a late third-round selection, with its analysts leaning toward the third-round value.

The veteran is also owed approximately $600,000 in remaining base salary for 2026, according to the outlet, making an in-season acquisition financially manageable.

Henry’s situation became even more interesting after Baltimore suffered a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Nov. 5, falling to 4-5.

Despite growing trade speculation, Henry indicated he wasn’t actively seeking an exit.

“I have not mentioned me going anywhere else,” Henry told reporters after the loss.

As for New England, the biggest query is whether bringing back one of Vrabel’s former stars would justify surrendering valuable draft capital.

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to make that decision.