Patriots Face Potential Weather Trouble Ahead of Sunday’s Dolphins Showdown

The New England Patriots could have more than the Miami Dolphins to worry about Sunday afternoon.

With New England traveling to South Florida for its Week 8 matchup, the forecast for Hard Rock Stadium is becoming a storyline worth watching. Thunderstorms, heavy downpours and gusty winds are all possible, and the threat of rain extends directly into Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff window.

For Drake Maye and the Patriots, it could mean preparing for a game in which conditions change from one possession to the next.

The bigger concern, however, isn’t simply getting wet. If thunderstorms move close enough to Hard Rock Stadium, lightning could force a stoppage in play.

Nothing has been delayed, and there’s no guarantee a storm will pass over the stadium during the game. But with two days remaining before kickoff, the forecast gives both teams plenty to think about.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Threaten Sunday’s Game

The latest forecast for Miami Gardens calls for temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, high humidity and a substantial chance of rain throughout Sunday.

Weather Underground projects thunderstorms and potentially heavy rainfall, with easterly winds generally reaching 10 to 20 mph.

More importantly, the rain threat doesn’t disappear once the afternoon arrives.

Sports meteorologist Kevin Roth’s game-specific forecast currently puts the chance of rain during the Patriots-Dolphins matchup at approximately 85%. His outlook calls for scattered downpours in the area, with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts near 20 mph.

That distinction matters. A forecast showing thunderstorms somewhere in Miami Gardens doesn’t necessarily mean the field will be soaked for four quarters. South Florida storms can be highly localized, and a few miles can separate a heavy downpour from relatively dry conditions.

Still, there’s a legitimate possibility that rain will affect Sunday’s game, particularly with showers and thunderstorms expected around kickoff and into the evening.

Fans heading to Hard Rock Stadium should plan accordingly and keep an eye on updated forecasts before leaving for the game.

What Sunday’s Weather Could Mean for Drake Maye and the Patriots

The Patriots aren’t necessarily facing the kind of weather that forces an offense to throw out its game plan.

Winds in the 10-to-15-mph range generally aren’t enough to dictate play-calling on their own. Heavy rain, however, presents a different challenge.

For Maye, the concern would be maintaining a secure grip on the football and delivering accurate passes if downpours arrive. Receivers could have a tougher time securing catches, while running backs and returners would need to be particularly careful with ball security.

Footing could also become an issue, especially for players making sharp cuts or trying to change direction in coverage.

Those are manageable problems, but they become more significant when the rain is coming down hard enough to affect visibility and handling.

Then there’s the possibility of lightning.

Unlike rain, which NFL teams routinely play through, nearby lightning can require officials to suspend a game. Any such decision Sunday would depend on conditions at the stadium, not simply whether thunderstorms appear in the broader forecast.

For now, there is no indication that kickoff will be moved or delayed.

The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to meet Sunday, Nov. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

New England will have its hands full with a division opponent regardless of the weather. But if the current forecast holds, the conditions at Hard Rock Stadium could become an important part of Sunday’s game.