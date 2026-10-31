Hit on Patriots’ Drake Maye From Bears DB Draws NFL Punishment

The New England Patriots were a part of a ruling from the NFL regarding a controversial hit on quarterback Drake Maye during their recent loss to the Chicago Bears.

The league has fined Bears cornerback Clark Phillips III $11,550 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a helmet-related tackle of Maye during Chicago’s 30-24 victory on Oct. 22.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the punishment Saturday, Oct. 31, revealing that Phillips was disciplined despite officials declining to throw a penalty flag during the game.

Bears DB Clark Phillips was fined $11,550 for use of the helmet on a tackle of Patriots QB Drake Maye in last week's game. Phillips was not penalized on the play, in which Maye ran for a 7-yard touchdown that was initially ruled short but was overturned on replay. https://t.co/tvuImFnvTz — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 31, 2026

The violation occurred during Maye’s 7-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, a play that was initially ruled short of the goal line before being overturned following a replay review.

The league’s decision comes nine days after New England’s narrow defeat and raises additional questions about the officiating surrounding the hit on its franchise quarterback.

NFL Fines Bears’ Clark Phillips III for Hit on Drake Maye

The NFL confirmed Phillips’ punishment in its official accountability report, identifying the infraction as unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet.

The violation occurred with 11:37 remaining in the second quarter, when Maye scrambled toward the end zone on second-and-goal from Chicago’s 7-yard line.

Phillips attempted to stop the quarterback near the goal line, making contact as Maye extended his body in an effort to score.

Officials initially ruled Maye down at the 1-yard line, but Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel challenged the decision.

A subsequent replay review determined that Maye extended the football across the goal line before downed, resulting in a touchdown.

The score cut Chicago’s lead to 10-7 and capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive for New England.

However, the officials did not penalize Phillips for his tackle, meaning the violation went unpunished during the contest.

The NFL has since determined that Phillips’ use of the helmet warranted financial discipline, adding another layer to the circumstances surrounding Maye’s touchdown.

The Patriots ultimately lost the matchup 30-24 despite Maye completing 24 of 31 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

He also contributed 26 rushing yards and the touchdown that prompted the NFL’s disciplinary action against Phillips.

NFL’s Drake Maye Ruling Highlights Missed Penalties

The punishment handed to Phillips was part of a broader collection of fines for helmet violations during Week 7.

Via ProFootballTalk’s Oct. 31 report, the NFL issued eight fines for illegal use of the helmet, but only one of those incidents resulted in an on-field penalty.

That means seven violations, including the tackle involving Maye, escaped punishment from officials during the games.

The discrepancy highlights the difference between the NFL’s disciplinary reviews and the decisions made by officiating crews in real time.

The league also fined Patriots defensive end Gabe Jacas $8,744 for a late hit on a quarterback during Week 7, according to its accountability report.

For New England, the development arrives as Maye prepares for another important AFC East matchup.

The Patriots will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1, looking to improve their 4-3 record after the disappointing loss in Chicago.

Maye appeared on New England’s injury report this week with a right shoulder issue but participated fully in practice and carries no injury designation for the contest.

The Patriots will nevertheless be shorthanded offensively, having ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson on Saturday.

New England and Miami will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on CBS.