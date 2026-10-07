Patriots’ Drake Maye on SB Champion QB: ‘One of the Best Friends I Have’

Drake Maye has moved past his days of watching from the sideline.

One relationship from that stretch, though, remains part of his weekly routine.

The New England Patriots quarterback revealed Wednesday that he still talks with Jacoby Brissett every week, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

“He’s one of the best friends I have in the league,” Maye said.

Coming from a veteran who lost his starting job to Maye in 2024, it’s a nice endorsement. Their time sharing a quarterback room helped Maye navigate his introduction to the NFL, and the friendship has endured past that first season.

Patriots’ QB Bond Survives a Change at the Top

Brissett started the first five games of the 2024 season before New England turned to its rookie. When the Patriots officially named Maye their starter that October, the team was 1-4 and looking for an offensive spark.

It was an uncomfortable assignment for both quarterbacks. Brissett had absorbed repeated hits behind a struggling offensive line. Maye was preparing for his first NFL start, with all the expectations attached to being the third overall draft pick.

Yet Maye’s comments at the time showed how much he valued the veteran’s example.

In his Oct. 9, 2024, news conference, Maye explained that watching Brissett had helped him understand preparation, practice habits, leadership and dealing with the media.

“He’s a great mentor, a great friend,” Maye said.

The rookie also praised Brissett’s ability to remain positive through punishment and difficult possessions. Even as the depth chart changed, Maye expected their support for each other to continue.

Then-head coach Jerod Mayo basically confirmed it. In the team’s announcement, he credited Brissett for continuing to support Maye and putting the team ahead of his own circumstances.

Wednesday’s update suggests that the connection they described during that transition had staying power. Maye considers Brissett among his closest friends in the league.

Brissett’s Early Encouragement Resonates With Maye

Brissett had already experienced a very different arrival in New England. The Patriots drafted him 91st overall in 2016, and he made two starts as a rookie. His 2024 return gave him a chance to help another young quarterback settle in.

Signs of that relationship appeared before Maye had played a regular-season snap.

During a 2024 spring practicre documented by Patriots.com, Brissett approached Maye with encouragement after the rookie completed a slant against pressure.

The throw was an example of incremental progress: recognizing a situation, applying a correction and delivering the ball.

Brissett described his approach as “trying to instill that confidence in him and show him that he is getting better.”

That moment helps explain why Maye remembers him so warmly. Brissett was competing for the starting job while also taking an interest in the younger quarterback’s development.

Maye’s latest tribute arrived on a day when his own performance earned recognition. The Patriots announced Wednesday that he was AFC Offensive Player of the Week following their 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

He threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, added 54 rushing yards and directed the winning touchdown drive.