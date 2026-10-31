Patriots’ Drake Maye Makes NFL Statement Ahead of Dolphins Game

The New England Patriots have witnessed quarterback Drake Maye develop into a superbly dangerous playmaker in the NFL, and new statistics have revealed another dimension of his success.

Maye leads the NFL in four advanced passing categories measuring his ability to create opportunities outside the structure of an offense.

The findings come from Next Gen Stats, with the Patriots’ official website detailing the quarterback’s production in a Friday, Oct. 30, report.

And the numbers underline why Maye has been able to generate explosive plays despite clashing against defensive pressure this season.

His abilities could become very important as New England prepares to take down the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Drake Maye Leads NFL in Four Next Gen Stats Categories

Maye has separated himself from the rest of the league when elongating plays past their initial design.

Per Next Gen Stats data published by Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar on Oct. 30, Maye leads 33 qualified quarterbacks in four categories on extended drop-backs lasting at least four seconds.

The statistics include:

Completions: 21 (first)

21 (first) Passing yards: 449 (first)

449 (first) Passer rating: 132.7 (first)

132.7 (first) Expected points added per drop-back: +0.40 (first)

Those marks demonstrate Maye’s effectiveness when plays break down and he must improvise.

The Patriots quarterback also ranks fourth in the NFL in the percentage of plays he extends, doing so on 16.4% of his opportunities.

His production becomes even more remarkable when looking at the impact those plays have on New England’s offense.

Maye has generated +17.4 total expected points added on scramble drills this season, according to the team’s breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley ranks second with +5.0, leaving Maye with more than three times the production of his nearest competitor in that particular measurement.

The stats also reflect his effectiveness during New England’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22.

One notable example came when Maye escaped a six-man blitz and found wide receiver Efton Chism III for a 16-yard gain.

Instead of accepting a negative play vs. an aggressive defensive front, Maye fashioned a chance by maneuvering away from pressure and keeping his eyes downfield.

Additionally, his teammates have become increasingly effective at reacting to those situations.

Patriots Explain How Drake Maye Creates Big Plays

Although Maye’s scrambling ability often appears spontaneous, the Patriots have worked on a system that allows receivers to respond when their quarterback leaves the pocket.

Maye explained that he wants receivers working at multiple depths, giving him answers downfield and underneath as plays progress.

The quarterback drew attention to receivers remaining aware of his movements, diverging from running routes into areas where he can no longer deliver the football.

“It’s 100% something you can practice,” Maye said, via Patriots.com.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels described the team’s efforts to simulate those situations during practice.

Head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t stop a play when protection collapses and permits the quarterback and receivers to continue working. It’s a move that can only help chemistry flourish in situations that would otherwise be tricky to reproduce.

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas has benefited from that approach.

Douglas has recorded seven receptions for 124 yards on extended drop-backs this season, according to the Patriots’ report. His seven catches are tied for the NFL lead, while his yardage ranks second.

Maye has a solid connection with veteran tight end Hunter Henry as well, an additional target who can adjust when plays move outside their original design.

In the end, though, New England needs more wins on the board. The Patriots head into Sunday’s matchup with Miami at 4-3, looking to rebound from their loss to Chicago.