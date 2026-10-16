Patriots 1st Pro Bowler Ever Dies at 84

The New England Patriots are mourning the loss of one of the franchise’s earliest stars.

Patriots Hall of Fame center Jon Morris has died at 84, the organization announced Thursday.

Morris spent 11 seasons with the Boston and New England Patriots from 1964 through 1974, establishing himself as one of the premier offensive linemen of his era. He appeared in 130 games for the franchise while collecting seven consecutive league All-Star selections.

His run included six AFL All-Star selections from 1964 through 1969. When the Patriots joined the NFL following the AFL-NFL merger, Morris became the first player in franchise history to earn an NFL Pro Bowl selection in 1970.

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft paid tribute to Morris after the organization announced his death.

“Jon Morris was one of the great players who helped build the foundation of our franchise,” Kraft said in the team’s statement. “For generations of Patriots fans, he represented the toughness, dedication and pride of those early teams.”

The Patriots did not disclose a cause of death, per the Associated Press.

Morris Made Patriots History

Long before New England became synonymous with championships, Morris was helping build the organization’s identity.

The former Holy Cross standout faced an interesting decision when he entered professional football in 1964.

The Boston Patriots selected Morris in the fourth round of the AFL draft, while the Green Bay Packers took him in the second round of the NFL draft. Morris chose Boston and became a fixture along the offensive line.

Morris earned first-team All-AFL honors from the Associated Press in 1966 and was later named to the All-Time AFL second team.

He also landed on the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary Team, another reflection of where he stood among the most accomplished players from the franchise’s first several decades.

After leaving New England, Morris continued his professional career with the Detroit Lions from 1975 through 1977 before finishing with the Chicago Bears in 1978.

His connection to the Patriots did not end when his playing career did.

Morris returned as a radio color commentator from 1979 through 1987 and later worked as an NFL analyst for NBC.

Kraft Remembers Patriots Hall of Famer

Morris’ accomplishments eventually earned him a permanent spot in Patriots history.

He entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2011, becoming the first player selected through the organization’s senior selection committee. The committee was created to recognize deserving players from the franchise’s earlier eras.

Morris called his induction the “crowning achievement of my football life,” according to the Patriots’ announcement.

Kraft remembered making the call to Morris personally.

“It meant so much to me to call Jon in 2011 and tell him he had been selected to our Hall of Fame, ensuring that his contributions would always be remembered,” Kraft said.

“On behalf of our family and the entire Patriots organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jon’s family, friends and former teammates.”

Morris’ career arrived decades before the Patriots’ Super Bowl runs, yet his résumé made him one of the franchise’s foundational figures.

Seven straight league All-Star selections, the first NFL Pro Bowl honor in Patriots history and an eventual place in the team’s Hall of Fame ensured that legacy long before Thursday’s news.

The Morris family will hold private services. The Patriots said the family requested that donations in Morris’ name go to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism in lieu of flowers.