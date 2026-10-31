Patriots’ 2nd-Round Rookie Loses Thousands to NFL After Bears Loss

The New England Patriots have a disciplinary ruling sent from the NFL following their recent loss to the Chicago Bears.

Rookie linebacker Gabe Jacas is the one to take a $8,744 fine for a late hit on quarterback Caleb Williams during New England’s 30-24 defeat on Oct. 22.

The punishment appeared in the NFL’s official accountability report Saturday, Oct. 31, with the league identifying a late hit on a quarterback as the reason for the financial penalty.

Referee also flagged Jacas for roughing the passer during the contest, meaning the NFL has now handed down additional discipline for an infraction that officials addressed on the field.

The development comes as the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, with the organization looking to rebound from its third loss of the season.

NFL Fines Patriots Rookie Gabe Jacas for Late Hit on Caleb Williams

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the $8,744 fine Saturday, confirming the incident during New England’s Week 7 loss.

“Patriots rookie OLB Gabe Jacas was fined $8,744 for a late hit on a QB in last week’s loss to the Bears,” Reiss wrote. “Jacas was also penalized on the play.”

The infraction occurred with 2:21 remaining in the second quarter, when Jacas made late contact with Williams after the quarterback released a pass.

Williams completed a 22-yard throw to receiver Luther Burden III, but the Patriots lost another 15 yards because of Jacas’ roughing-the-passer penalty.

The additional yardage advanced Chicago to New England’s 33-yard line, providing the Bears with an opportunity to extend their lead before halftime.

Chicago eventually capitalized on the possession, with Williams connecting with Burden for a 24-yard touchdown on third-and-17.

The score helped the Bears enter halftime with a 20-14 advantage before they ultimately secured a six-point victory.

Bears cornerback Clark Phillips III also had an $11,550 penalty for impermissible use of the helmet during a hit on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Gabe Jacas Looks to Bounce Back

Despite the disciplinary setback, Jacas has established himself as a regular contributor to New England’s defensive rotation during his rookie campaign.

The 22-year-old was the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft following a productive college career at Illinois.

Across four seasons with the Fighting Illini, Jacas accumulated 183 tackles, 27 sacks and seven forced fumbles, according to the Patriots’ official website.

His final collegiate season was particularly impressive, with the defensive standout recording 11 sacks across 12 starts in 2025.

Jacas has carried some of that production into the NFL, registering 21 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception through his first seven appearances.

Although he has yet to make his first professional start, the 6-foot-4, 261-pound linebacker has played 248 defensive snaps, accounting for approximately 57% of New England’s defensive opportunities.

His ability to generate pressure remains valuable for a Patriots defense that has accumulated 17 sacks through seven games.

However, the costly penalty against Chicago highlights an area where the rookie will need to demonstrate greater discipline as he continues adjusting to the professional level.

New England enters its upcoming matchup against Miami with a 4-3 record, hoping to strengthen its position in the AFC East standings.

The Patriots will visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern.