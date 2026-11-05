How Good Are the Patriots? Packers QB Jordan Love Weighs In

The New England Patriots aren’t shabby at all in the mind of an opposing star quarterback ahead of their Week 9 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love described New England’s defense as “elite” on Wednesday, Nov. 4, while singling out the team’s two starting outside cornerbacks for praise.

Love’s comments come as the Patriots prepare to host Green Bay at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8, with both teams standing at 5-3.

The 27-year-old quarterback also mentioned New England’s Super Bowl appearance last season as evidence of the team’s overall quality.

Jordan Love Calls Patriots Defense ‘Elite’ Ahead of Week 9

Love expressed a great deal of respect for the Patriots during his Wednesday media availability, underscoring their defensive talent and ability to execute across all three phases.

The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman shared Love’s remarks on X on Nov. 4.

“They were in the Super Bowl last year for a reason. They’re very good in really all three phases. Their defense, they got an elite defense. I think they do a lot of things really well. They got two really good corners on the outside. I got a lot of respect for them.”

Love’s judgment hits nine months after New England reached Super Bowl LX, where the Patriots fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in February.

Despite that defeat, head coach Mike Vrabel’s defense has remained among the league’s more productive units through eight games in 2026.

According to the Patriots’ official Week 9 game preview, New England ranks eighth in total defense, allowing 309.9 yards per game, and ninth in scoring defense at 20.3 points allowed per contest.

The unit has also tallied 22 sacks and limited opponents to 92.6 rushing yards per game, the sixth-best mark in the league.

New England’s defense helped secure a 24-19 comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1, recording five sacks and an interception.

Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III Encounter Huge Test Against Jordan Love

Love’s words about New England’s outside cornerbacks appear to reference Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III, who form the team’s starting tandem.

The duo has worked through injuries during the 2026 campaign, restricting the amount of time New England has been able to deploy its preferred secondary.

Davis missed three consecutive games with a neck injury before returning against Miami on Sunday. Gonzalez also missed time earlier in the season because of a shoulder issue.

Per Patriots.com, Gonzalez, Davis and slot cornerback Marcus Jones had played only 54 defensive snaps together, accounting for 12.9% of the team’s defensive plays.

That same trio shared the field for 51.5% of New England’s defensive snaps in 2025.

Davis made his presence felt upon returning against the Dolphins, recording nine tackles while helping the Patriots overcome a 10-point halftime deficit.

New England’s secondary now has a season-critical challenge against Love, who has thrown for 2,246 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions through eight games.

The Packers average 271 passing yards per game, ranking second in the NFL, as New England allows 217.3 passing yards per contest.

Green Bay’s passing attack has been necessary given the team’s debilitated ground attack, which ranks last in the league with just 60.6 rushing yards per game.

Who will come out on top on Sunday?