Patriots Create Millions in Cap Space With Contract Move as Trade Deadline Looms

The New England Patriots have made a significant financial adjustment ahead of the NFL trade deadline, creating additional salary cap space that could facilitate a roster upgrade.

New England has freed up approximately $3.3 million by restructuring tight end Hunter Henry’s contract, according to a Saturday, Oct. 31, report from The Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin.

The maneuver involved converting half of Henry’s base salary into a signing bonus, allowing the Patriots to lower his salary cap charge.

The Patriots now have approximately $5.245 million in available cap space, according to Volin, providing additional flexibility ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

And with New England dealing with several personnel concerns, the decision raises the possibility of another acquisition.

Patriots Restructure Hunter Henry’s Contract Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Patriots’ decision to restructure Henry’s contract comes less than three months after the veteran tight end agreed to a new extension with the organization.

Henry signed a two-year, $16 million extension in August, a deal that included $14.5 million in guarantees and a $4.2 million signing bonus, according to the Patriots’ official website.

The agreement can reach a maximum value of $20 million through incentives.

But New England has adjusted the financial structure of his contract again, providing short-term flexibility without requiring Henry to take a pay cut.

By converting base salary into a signing bonus, the Patriots can distribute the resulting cap charge across multiple years instead of absorbing the entire amount in 2026.

While that approach creates spending room ASAP, it also pushes some financial obligations into future seasons.

The maneuver could be critical since New England had less than $2 million in available cap space before the adjustment, based on Volin’s latest figures.

However, the restructure doesn’t necessarily indicate that a trade agreement is imminent, though it’s a bit eye-catching since the deadline is on the horizon.

Patriots Have Multiple Needs to Address Before Trade Deadline

The Patriots have several areas of concern as they near the midway point of the 2026 season, notably along the offensive line.

Starting guards Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker have both landed on injured reserve, leaving New England with apparent depth questions.

CBS Sports identified interior offensive line help as New England’s primary trade need in an Oct. 30 report, naming several potential targets.

Among those possibilities were Washington Commanders offensive lineman Andrew Wylie and Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.

The Patriots could also explore improvements along their defensive front, with injuries and consistency worries generating questions about the unit’s depth.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has admitted that New England will examine opportunities to bolster its roster.

“We’re going to try to do everything we can to help the team,” Vrabel said Monday, Oct. 26, via Boston.com.

“I would imagine that we’ll try to do everything that we can to help us, within reason, and makes sense for us,” he added.

The Patriots come into Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a 4-3 record following their 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22.

With more cap space available, New England has improved its ability to pursue reinforcements as it looks to stay competitive in the AFC playoff race.