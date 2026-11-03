Former Patriots QB Who Played With Brady, Maye Floated as Ravens Trade Fit

Former New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett could become a choice for a team having a major quarterback dilemma before the NFL trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter identified the Baltimore Ravens as a potential landing spot for Brissett during a Monday, Nov. 2, appearance on NFL Live.

His viewpoint followed the Arizona Cardinals’ move to drop Brissett from starting quarterback to their emergency third option, creating worries about the veteran’s future ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Brissett, who had two stints in New England, could be on his way out to perform elsewhere, his career having included starting and backup assignments around the league.

Adam Schefter Names Ravens as Potential Jacoby Brissett Trade Destination

Schefter pointed to Brissett’s experience while discussing the implications of Arizona’s quarterback shakeup.

“We have an experienced, veteran starting quarterback who is now No. 3,” Schefter said in the clip shared by ESPN. “Any team that is out there, like a Baltimore, would certainly have to look at Arizona for a potential trade target.”

Baltimore’s circumstances help explain why Schefter singled out the Ravens.

According to the Ravens’ official website, Lamar Jackson injured his right thumb on Baltimore’s first offensive play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Head coach Jesse Minter said Jackson would undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

Minter also admitted that the injury could potentially end Jackson’s season.

The problems aren’t merely fixed on Baltimore’s starter. As the team’s Monday coverage detailed, backup Tyler Huntley left the game with a toe injury.

The Ravens fell to 4-4 with the 36-10 defeat, their third consecutive loss. They face a short turnaround before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Jacoby Brissett Falls to Third String After Two Patriots Stints

Brissett’s emergence as a potential trade chip treads on the heels of a change in Arizona’s quarterback plans.

Head coach Mike LaFleur named Gardner Minshew the starter Monday and promoted rookie Carson Beck to backup, according to the Cardinals’ official announcement.

Brissett had started Arizona’s first eight games. Minshew replaced him during Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

Asked whether Brissett would remain with Arizona past the trade deadline, LaFleur said he was focused on the upcoming week.

New England originally selected Brissett in the third round of the 2016 draft. He appeared in three games with two starts as a rookie, including a 27-0 win over the Houston Texans, via the Patriots’ historical game notes.

He returned in 2024 and started New England’s first five games before Drake Maye took over.

Brissett’s official biography credits him with eight appearances that season, 826 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also relieved an injured Maye against the New York Jets and helped deliver a comeback victory.

After signing with Arizona in March 2025, Brissett set career highs with 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes in his first Cardinals season.

Now, his experience could hold more value to a quarterback-needy team than his new position on Arizona’s depth chart suggests.