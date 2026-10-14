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Patriots’ Former $24 Million DB, Ex-Starter Released on Same Day

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New York Jets v New England Patriots
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FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 20: Jalen Mills #2 of the New England Patriots warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Two defensive backs with ties to the Bill Belichick era in New England hit the open market on the same day.

The Detroit Lions released veteran defensive back Jalen Mills from their practice squad on Tuesday, per the team’s official transaction log.

Later, the Dallas Cowboys also moved on from former New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin, who is now listed among the Cowboys’ released players.

The two players landed in New England at opposite ends of Belichick’s final stretch with the franchise.

Mills was one of the Patriots’ prominent additions during their 2021 free-agent spending spree, while Austin joined the club during Belichick’s final season in 2023.

Mills Hits Market After Lions Move

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 06: Jalen Mills #2 of the New England Patriots reacts in the second half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Mills has the bigger name — and price tag — from his time in Foxborough.

The Patriots signed the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back to a four-year, $24 million contract in March 2021. Patriots.com described the move at the time as one of New England’s more underrated additions from its aggressive free-agent class. The original deal was worth $24 million.

Mills stepped into a significant role for Belichick, starting all 16 games he appeared in during his first season with New England.

He ultimately played 43 regular-season games for the Patriots from 2021 through 2023, starting 34 of them. Mills recorded two interceptions and 13 passes defensed over that stretch, via his NFL career statistics.

New England reworked his contract ahead of the 2023 season. The Patriots had initially planned to release Mills before retaining him on a one-year agreement worth up to $6.1 million.

His career has taken him around the league since leaving New England following the 2023 season. Mills played for the New York Jets in 2024 and spent time with the Houston Texans and Lions afterward.

Detroit brought the 32-year-old back onto its practice squad in September before cutting ties Tuesday. Mills now becomes an experienced and versatile option for teams looking for secondary depth.

Austin’s Cowboys Stay Ends After 2 Weeks

New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 21: Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants carries the ball against Alex Austin #28 of the New England Patriots during their NFL Preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Austin’s Dallas stint proved shorter.

The Cowboys signed the 25-year-old to their practice squad Sept. 30 after bringing him in for a workout amid injuries in the secondary. Dallas’ website confirmed Austin was among three defensive backs added to the practice squad following those tryouts.

Less than two weeks later, he’s available again.

Austin’s connection to Belichick dates to Nov. 2, 2023, when the Patriots signed the rookie defensive back during Belichick’s final season as head coach.

The Buffalo Bills originally selected Austin out of Oregon State with the No. 252 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. After Buffalo waived him, Austin had a brief stint with the Houston Texans before landing in New England.

He appeared in five games for Belichick’s Patriots as a rookie and recorded his first career interception. Austin remained with New England through the next two seasons, eventually appearing in 26 regular-season games for the franchise.

His New England run extended into the Patriots’ Super Bowl LX season in 2025. Austin appeared in 12 regular-season games that year before a wrist injury landed him on injured reserve. New England activated him for the divisional round, and he appeared during the postseason run.

The Patriots declined to tender Austin as a restricted free agent the following offseason.

He signed with Miami before the Dolphins waived him during final roster cuts, eventually landing with Dallas.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Patriots’ Former $24 Million DB, Ex-Starter Released on Same Day

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