Patriots Host 40-Start Veteran Amidst OL Injury Crisis

The New England Patriots are exploring outside help as their offensive line continues to lose bodies.

With four guards sidelined ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, New England hosted veteran offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer for a visit.

KPRC 2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported the visit Thursday, Oct. 22, as the Patriots’ aim to beef up their depleted offensive front.

Salyer, a former Los Angeles Chargers starter, has appeared in 64 regular-season games and made 40 starts across four NFL seasons.

His experience at both guard and tackle makes him an intriguing option for a team that has been forced to reshuffle its protection in front of Drake Maye.

Patriots Take Look at Ex-Chargers Starter

Salyer, 26, entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection in the 2022 draft after helping Georgia win the national championship.

He quickly outperformed his draft position.

When Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered an injury during the 2022 season, Salyer stepped into the starting lineup and started 14 games.

He subsequently moved inside, making 17 starts in 2023.

Per the Miami Dolphins’ official announcement when they signed him in March, Salyer accumulated 19 regular-season starts at left tackle and 21 at right guard during his Chargers tenure.

He also started three postseason games.

His career took a difficult turn after joining Miami.

The Dolphins placed Salyer on injured reserve in August before releasing him with an injury settlement.

However, his recovery has apparently progressed enough to attract interest from multiple teams.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported October 13 that Salyer visited the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing a knee procedure in August.

Fowler indicated that Salyer was healthy again and expected to find a team in the coming weeks.

That development helps explain why the Patriots would consider a player with significant starting experience still available midway through October.

His versatility is especially valuable given the uncertainty surrounding New England’s offensive line.

Patriots’ Offensive Line Eye-Catching Health Against Bears

The Patriots are preparing for Thursday night’s contest without four guards who have started games this season.

Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten remain on injured reserve, while Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown have been ruled out.

Per Patriots team reporter Evan Lazar, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Wednesday that Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor will start at guard against Chicago.

Rouse is preparing for his first NFL start, creating an unusual challenge for a New England offense that has been producing behind Maye.

The situation becomes even more complicated at tackle.

Veteran Morgan Moses is questionable with a foot injury, potentially forcing rookie Caleb Lomu into a larger role.

New England is consequently operating with little room for another setback.

Salyer’s history of handling multiple offensive line positions makes him a reasonable candidate to provide insurance beyond Thursday’s matchup.

There’s also a connection inside the organization. Salyer and Patriots center Jared Wilson were teammates at Georgia in 2021.

Regardless, the Patriots have put forward their interest in a veteran with 40 starts and experience at two positions.

With injuries crushing New England, getting help is becoming increasingly vital.