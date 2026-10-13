Patriots Work Out All-American CB, Add Former Steelers Defensive Back

The New England Patriots are giving a former college All-American an additional look as injuries affecting their cornerback depth persist.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday morning that New England worked out former Southern Illinois cornerback Jeremiah McClendon, citing a league source.

Later, the Patriots announced the addition of D’Shawn Jamison to their practice squad. The former Texas defensive back brings experience with several NFL organizations, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The activity follows a game in which New England had to navigate without four cornerbacks. A 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders showed the remaining group could hold up, but the Patriots are still exploring their options.

McClendon represents a known prospect for the Patriots with an accomplished college stretch. Jamison is a player to develop and prepare for a potential game-day shot.

Patriots Take Another Look at All-American Cornerback

This was a return visit for McClendon.

New England previously brought him in for a workout in August, when injuries and absences were also weighing down the secondary during training camp.

His production at Southern Illinois explains the interest.

Per the school’s recap of his move to the NFL, McClendon tied its single-season record with 14 pass breakups in 2025. Across 12 games, he also collected 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

That season earned him first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference recognition. He also received second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press and Stats Perform, along with a third-team selection from FCS Football Central.

The 6-foot, 185-pound corner entered the league with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft. His initial opportunity ended when New Orleans waived him May 27.

McClendon later landed with the Cleveland Browns, who announced his signing Aug. 13.

But Tuesday’s workout puts him back in front of a staff that has evaluated him. Wilson’s report identified a tryout, with no signing announced for McClendon.

Jamison Adds Experience to Depleted Secondary

Jamison’s entrance comes after New England played Sunday without Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Channing Canada and Karon Prunty.

The Patriots’ inactives analysis detailed those absences. Gonzalez had a shoulder injury, Davis a neck issue, and Canada and Prunty were dealing with hamstring injuries.

That left Marcus Jones, Charles Woods and Kindle Vildor available at cornerback against Las Vegas.

The backups responded. In the team’s postgame breakdown, Woods was credited with two pass breakups, while Vildor contributed a breakup and a forced fumble.

Jamison now joins the depth behind that group.

The 27-year-old began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before the Carolina Panthers claimed him off waivers. He appeared in 15 games for Carolina as a rookie.

The following two seasons, he was on Pittsburgh’s practice squad and was elevated for three games in 2025. Most recently, he was with the Arizona Cardinals before his Oct. 6 release.

His college background includes 60 appearances and 40 starts at Texas. Pittsburgh’s player background report credited him with 139 tackles, 23 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries, giving him substantial starting experience before his professional career.

Jamison starts on the practice squad as New England assesses its cornerback room.

On the other hand, McClendon’s workout is an evaluation, with the health of the returning players central to how the group takes shape.